"Cry for your athletes Jamaica"- Fans react as Olympic medalist Jamaican athletes shift allegiance to Turkey

Multiple Jamaican athletes sent shock waves in the track and field world when it was reported that they had switched their allegiance to Turkey. According to the latest reports the athletes who switched their allegiance to Turkey include Olympic medalists Rajindra Campbell, Roje Stona, Wayne Pinnock and World U20 Champion Jaydon Hibbert.

Reports suggest that the athletes were offered massive financial remunerations to make the switch and this move will prevent them from competing for Jamaica for three years as per the Nationality rules prescribed by World Athletics. However, amid the massive buzz on social media about the development, one aspect which was pointed out by fans was that majority of the Jamaican athletes who made the decision competed in field events.

Fans expressed their disappointment in the lack of support for Jamaican athletes competing in field events and shared how Jamaica which is known for its incredible sprinting contingent however, athletes competing in other events did not receive the necessary support which ultimately led them to make the decision.

Moreover, fans pointed out that Jamaican sprinters received multiple sponsorship as well advertisment opportunities which helped them to earn a good living through the sport however, the opportunities for Jamaican athletes competing in field events was comparatively lesser or negligible.

"Cry for your athletes Jamaica. Imagine the likes of Tia, Nugent leaving also," wrote a fan.

"Sprints athletes will be alright. There are many avenues for them to earn a good living. Sadly that is not the same for field events. Look at grandslam, they excluded the field events etc" another fan chimed in.

"Jamaica won 6 medals at the Paris Olympics-4 of them in field events. Now 3 out of those 4 medalists are set to leave the country. Jamaica should have done better. They need to treat their field athletes well. Track & Field isn't just about Sprinting," wrote another fan.

"Im not mad … Im disappointed in our leaders and their lack of care for our athletes," wrote a fan.

"This is so EMBARRASSING man. Third world country problems. Although it would hurt, I wouldn’t mind Ofili, N. Ezekiel, Ogazi and T. Adeshina changing nationalities. They are some of the brightest athletes we’ve had in a while and need stable environment to bloom," wrote another fan.

"This is getting to be a serious thing," another fan chimed in.

When Usain Bolt opened up about the opportunity for Jamaican athletes

Jamaican former athlete Usain Bolt becomes the official ambassador of EXPO 2027 in Serbia - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt spoke about the opportunities provided to Jamaican athletes during an appearance on the Fix Podcast. The legendary sprinter stated that if he had to switch his nationality to another country like the Great Britain he would have had made a lot more money.

Moreover, he spoke about the massive range of opportunities available to athletes in other top countries.

"I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country like the top country that compete make way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain,"he said.

However, Usain Bolt expressed his pride in being a Jamaican athlete and hoped that the situation improves for all new generation of athletes in his country.

