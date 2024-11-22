"Cutest thing" - Ilona Maher reacts to 4-year-old fan cheering for her in DWTS semifinals

Ilona Maher responded to a 4-year-old fan who was spotted cheering for her in the DWTS semifinal, expressing the cuteness behind the young fan's support.

The US rugby star is competing in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars show, partnered with Alan Bersten. Their performances have captivated audiences of all ages, earning them a substantial fan base.

Recently, Maher shared a post on her Instagram stories, showcasing a young fan's reaction to her DWTS semifinal first round performance, writing:

"The cutest thing I've ever seen."

In the video, the young fan - Evy could be seen expressing her feelings towards her favorite DWTS competitor.

"Woohoo. I'm going to be like her when I grow up. Look at her, mom. Go Ilona, Go Ilona. Get it, girl. She was Louisa."

Her mother followed up by asking:

"Why do you love her?"

Evy replied:

"Because she looks so beautiful"

Her mother then asked if she wanted to grow up to be just like Maher. Evy responded:

"Yes. She's strong, she's kind, she's smart, she's everything."

Evy enthusiastically sent heart gestures to her favorite DWTS competitor, cheering, "Go, queen."

Maher and her dance partner secured their spot in the finale which will take place on November 26.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten have advanced to the Dancing with the Stars finale

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten during Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals

On November 19, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten reached the finale of Dancing With The Stars. Maher also achieved her highest score of the 33rd season. The judges praised their performance, hinting that it led them to the finale.

In the first round, they performed a Pasodoble to "Unholy (Orchestral Version)" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Maher earned her first 10 from Derek Hough and nines from the other two judges.

In the following round, they performed a Viennese Waltz to "Golden Hour" by JVKE for their ballroom dance. The judges awarded them two 10s and a nine, bringing their total score for both rounds to 57.

Following their successful performance in the semifinal - Ilona Maher took to Instagram to dedicate the Ballroom dance to her partner.

In the post she wrote:

"I wanted to dedicate this dance to the best partner I could have hoped for on this show, Alan. This experience has been one I will remember for the rest of my life with fondness because of what you made it for me. It has not always been easy, and I still can't figure out how to finish my arms, but every hour with you in the studio has been a pleasure. Let's give our all this week one last time."

On the semifinal night, no pair was eliminated and all teams advanced to the finale which will be held next week.

