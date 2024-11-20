"Ilona Maher has changed my life"- Alan Bersten lauds DWTS partner for her 'genuine' nature

Ilona Maher's "Dancing with the Stars" partner Alan Bersten commented on the positive influence of the American union rugby player. This comes ahead of Maher and Barsten's performance in the finals of the show on Tuesday, November 26.

The duo accumulated 28/30 and 29/30 points during the semifinal round on Nov 19 which helped them qualify for the final round. The other duos who will be competing alongside them are Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, and Danny Amendola and Whitney Carson.

Following the semifinals, Maher and Bersten appeared on "Good Morning America" and during the interview, Bersten discussed how Maher has "changed" his life. The 30-year-old pro dancer also mentioned Maher's "effect" on the people around her. He said,

"Honestly, Ilona has changed my life and she might not do it on purpose but she has an effect on people. She's just so authentic, genuine, and just makes people feel so good about themselves. So I couldn't be happier."

Ilona Maher has come into the limelight following her influential role in helping the USA women's rugby sevens team win bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024. She was featured in the 2024 edition of Sports Illustrated and has also received plaudits for encouraging women through her performances on Dancing with the Stars.

Ilona Maher comments on her thought process before joining DWTS

Maher during the Ireland v United States - 2024 Paris Olympics: Training Scrimmage (Image via: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher recently opened up about her thought process before joining the 33rd season of "Dancing with the Stars".

In an interview, Maher said she puts her complete focus and effort into whatever she does. She added that she felt that appearing on the show would be a tough ask for her. She said (via Women's Health Magazine),

"I've never been like someone who's just going to half-ass something. If I decide to do something and I decide I want to do it well, I put my all into it. That was the reason I was even hesitant to join Dancing with the Stars. I knew that this would be hard and if I started doing it, I would want to do the best I can."

Ilona Maher is the first women's rugby player to feature on Dancing with the Stars.

