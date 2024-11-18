Ilona Maher and DWTS partner Alan Bersten recreate 'It’s just not cool that you copy me' trend in a hilarious way

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten humorously recreated the Kardashians' "It's not cool that you copy me" trend amid their participation in Dancing With the Stars. The American rugby sevens player advanced to the semi-finals after earning her first ten in the previous week of DWTS.

Maher, who turned heads with her role as a body positivity advocate at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was named in the Dancing With the Stars roster alongside professional dancer, Alan Bersten. The duo has delivered some stellar performances, particularly during Dedication Night and Disney Week. After portraying Luisa Madrigal from "Encanto" in the Disney Week episode, Maher and Bersten danced to "Psycho Killer" on Halloween night.

The pair performed a quickstep on the reality show's 500th episode last week. They paid tribute to Season 25 winners Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold by dancing to the same song, "Chuck Berry," as them. They then graced the floor on the instant dance round, performing salsa on "Da'Dip" by Freak Nasty. Maher and Bersten's efforts earned them their first ten of the season and they subsequently qualified for the semi-finals.

On November 17, 2024, the 28-year-old rugby player, well known for her hilarious takes on popular social media trends, shared a frame with Bertsen, both wearing same outfits and emulating Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's sibling banter.

Maher started off the video, saying:

"It's not cool that you copy me. I go to lengths to get things that not everybody has."

in response, Bertsen said:

"Well, I can't return those."

The dancing duo wore a shimmery black blazer and paired it up with a black-and-red ombre crepe skirt.

Alongside Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik, Joey Graziadei, Danny Amendola, and Chandler Kinney have also advanced for the semi-finals.

Ilona Maher praised Alan Bertsen for a sweet gesture amid her Dancing With the Stars rehearsals

Ilona Maher at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles (Source: Getty)

On November 15, Ilona Maher shared a story on Instagram capturing her dancing partner, Alan Bersten, applying grips to her shoes between rehearsals.

"Get yourself a partner who puts the grips on for you. Real man over here. Thanks, Alan; thank you so much. I would probably not be able to do it on my own because it looks so difficult," Ilona Maher said.

Ilona Maher praises Alan Bersten; Instagram - @ilonamaher

The story's caption read:

"@alanbersten the best partner."

Maher recently expressed interest in appearing on "The Bachelorette," wondering if her "man" would be among the contestants. Standing beside her, Bersten humorously outlined the criteria that potential suitors would need to meet to pursue Maher on the show. (via Entertainment Tonight TikTok)

