"I don’t like all of you”- Ilona Maher shares hilarious skit as a 'bachelorette' with Joey Graziadei 

On November 17, Ilona Maher shared a hilarious skit as a bachelorette with fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant, Joey Graziadei. The latter is also known for being the runner-up on season 20 of 'The Bachelorette'.

Maher rose to fame after her historical performance at the Paris Olympics, where she played a major role in helping her team win a bronze medal in rugby sevens. They trounced Australia in the third-place battle with a score of 14-12 and won the first-ever Olympic medal for the USA in this sport.

She made a notable comeback this year as she and her team attained a sixth-place finish in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics. However, the player is currently competing in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars with her dance partner, Alan Bersten.

The American is frequently seen sharing fun updates on her social media, and she recently shared an amusing skit with her contender Joey Graziadei acting as a bachelorette, addressing the rumors of her joining the show 'Bachelorette.' The latter was seen teaching her the skills of how to speak to men, and Maher was seen practicing the same.

The video starts with Graziadei trying to teach Maher about the rose ceremony speech:

"So, I have heard a lot of people want you maybe do the bachelorette. I am gonna train you for it. So, I am gonna let you have this (passes her a rose) and you gonna act like you are in the rose ceremony," said Joey.

Following this, Ilona Maher started giving a hilarious speech before being interrupted:

"Thank you all for coming, this has been so fun, and you all are beautiful but I don't like all of you."

She then resumed the speech, remarking:

"You're not all ugly, but some of you just aren't my type. That's fine."

This was followed by Graziadei acting as one of her suitors, and she practiced the moment.

The caption on the video read:

"Joey is teaching me to be the next bachelorette cause y'all keep spreading these rumours."

Here is the video of the funny skit performed by the rugby player:

Ilona Maher opened up about how social media affects her mental health

In an interview with People magazine in October, Ilona Maher mentioned that she has experienced both sides of social media. She talked about receiving immense love from her fans but also facing hate and comments on her body and profession, which affect her mental health.

"It's amazing how much love I get online, but then, of course, I always get the negatives. I get people making assumptions about me, about my body, about who I am, sometimes just spreading blatant lies about me, and that's hard," Maher said.

Ilona Maher recently received the first 10 points for her performance at the 500th episode of DWTS, where she and her dance partner performed to Pharrell Williams' song Chuck Berry.

