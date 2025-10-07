"Cutie patootie"- Ezra Sosa sends adorable reaction to Jordan Chiles as the duo joke about height difference moment amid DWTS 

American gymnast Jordan Chiles's Dancing With The Stars partner, Ezra Sosa, called the gymnast a &quot;cutie patootie&quot; after the gymnast shared a hilarious video about their height difference. Chiles and Sosa have partnered up for this season of the popular reality show, with the pair already earning top scores. They most recently performed a tango to the song &quot;Anxiety&quot; by Doechii.Jordan Chiles announced that she would be performing on this season of DWTS in September amid her break from gymnastics. Chiles last competed at the 2025 NCAA Championships for the UCLA Bruins, where she earned multiple honors such as the Big Ten Championship as well as a runner-up finish in the national finals. Chiles also won an individual uneven bars NCAA title.In a post on TikTok, Chiles shared a hilarious video of her alongside Sosa, highlighting the differences in their height:&quot;This height difference is crazy&quot;View on TikTokEzra Sosa commented on the post, writing:&quot;you're so cutie patootie tho 🥹,&quot;Still taken from Chiles' TikTok (source: @jordanchiles/TikTok)Jordan Chiles is expected to compete next for Team USA at the World Championships in Indonesia later this month following her impressive performances at the NCAA Championships.Jordan Chiles reveals how she takes care of herself outside of gymnasticsChiles at New York Fashion Week 2025 - Source: GettyJordan Chiles recently revealed how she takes care of herself beyond her sport, stating that she takes sleep very seriously. In an interview with Marie Claire, Chiles said:&quot;I've also become very serious about my naps. Even though I have three dogs, I don't necessarily have human children, so I cherish the ability to take quick naps when I can because it really helps me regulate my nervous system, especially since I'm constantly traveling for work.&quot;&quot;I love browsing Pinterest and scrolling aimlessly, but I also watch old videos of myself and my performances. Sometimes I feel overwhelmed by my life and schedule, but for some reason, watching how far I've come puts things back into perspective for me. Yes, I'm a two-time Olympian, and I do all these things, but it reminds me of the little girl who wanted to be a great athlete and inspiration,&quot;Jordan Chiles will be featured on DWTS this week as they host Disney-themed dances in honor of the Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary. Chiles is expected to perform to &quot;Special Spice&quot; from the &quot;Tiana's Bayou Adventure&quot; ride.