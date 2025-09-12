"Being on the show causes brain fog" - Jordan Chiles' mother Gina makes feelings known about competing on Family Feud against Stephen Nedoroscik

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina recently reflected on her experience at Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, humorously stating it left her feeling confused. Chiles and her family members competed against Stephen Nedoroscik and his family. Chiles was accompanied by her father Timothy, her sister Jade, her aunt Celeste, and her cousin Rubyn Warren, while Nedoroscik was present with his sisters, Anastia and Samantha, his father, John, and his mother, Cheryl. Both gymnasts won medals at the Paris Games, with the former clinching a gold medal in the team event, and the latter winning bronze medals in the team and pommel horse. While Nedoroscik played for Penn State Health Medical Centre, Chiles chose Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation. Nedoroscik's family bagged the prize of $25,000. After the episode was aired on September 11, 2025, Chiles' mother shared her experience about the fast-paced show, stating she had fun. She also congratulated the pommel horse Olympic medalist and his family. &quot;I can finally share these photos! Our family and friends had a blast on @familyfeudabc. We laughed wayyyyy to hard. Apparently being on the show causes brain fog, inability to press the buzzer, strange responses to basic questions, shoulder shrugging and &quot;stupid&quot; is now a known replacement for a cuss word 🤣🤣🤣. Noone will ever forget this...not even the internet who will remain undefeated.&quot;She added:&quot;On the real- congratulations to @stephen_nedoroscik and his family. Genuine people and Family Feud phenoms'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimilar to Nedoroscik, Jordan Chiles will make an appearance on the Dancing With The Stars Show in the 34th season. Jordan Chiles will follow fellow Paris Olympics medalists Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher to vie for the Mirrorball Trophy Jordan Chiles attends the game between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Getty Images)After the Paris Olympic medalists Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher made their appearances at DWTS season 33, Jordan Chiles will follow their steps in the upcoming season of the TV show. In an interview with People.com, she shared her excitement and spoke about balancing gymnastics, her collegiate career, and the TV show. &quot;Dancing with the Stars is going good so far,&quot; she said. &quot;Yes, I'm doing UCLA and Dancing with the Stars at the same time, but I'm really excited. I'm really just enjoying the vibes... and just being me.&quot;The 34th season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Ezra Sosa will join Chiles as her professional dance partner.