Daniel Cormier makes feelings clear about witnessing Carter Starocci and Gable Steveson' bouts at the NCAA Championships

Former wrestler turned MMA star Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts about Carter Starocci and Gable Steveson's bouts at the NCAA Championships 2025. Steveson and Starocci have qualified for the semifinals of their respective categories.

When asked about his excitement for the upcoming matches, Cormier replied in his conversation with FloWrestling:

"All the matches, any of the Oklahoma State Guys [Oklahoma State Cowboys], I'm excited for them tonight. But there's some massive matches. 184 [lbs.] Dustin Plott vs. Carter Starocci, I'm excited about that. Anytime I get to watch Gable Steveson, listen man, it's the best time of the year for me. So don't matter who's wrestling, I'm just here to see 'em. I know who's going to be great tonight."

Starocci, who represents the Penn State Nittany Lions, is aiming for a record fifth consecutive title at the NCAA Championships. Since his debut in the 2021 season, the 24-year-old wrestler hasn't lost a single title at the NCAA Championships. On the other hand, Steveson would be looking forward to ending his three-year title drought with a victory at the 2025 Championships.

For the unversed, Daniel Cormier was a former Pan-American champion wrestler. He had an impressive record as a collegiate wrestler for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Although he didn't win any NCAA title, he clinched a silver medal at the 2001 NCAA Championships and two consecutive silver medals at the Big 12 Championships in 2000 and 2001.

Daniel Cormier owns up to the Sean Brady fight blunder in a hilarious revelation

Daniel Cormier [L] reveals his goof-up on the Sean Brady fight [Image Source: Getty]

Daniel Cormier had an impressive record as an MMA player, with only three major losses to his credit. Post-retirement, he joined the MMA commentary team for the UFC championships.

In a recent episode of the 'Good Guy/Bad Guy', Cormier recalled a hilarious goof-up, when he went to interview Sean Brady after his victory at UFC Vegas 43 in 2021 and how he forgot Brady's name altogether.

"One time I was in the octagon and I was doing a post-fight interview in the Apex, and I forgot Sean Brady's name after he won. I could hear Fitzy in my ear and Sean goes, 'Did you forget my name?' I go, ' I swear Sean, I know exactly who you are," Cormier said.

Daniel Cormier is one of the few UFC fighters to win the UFC Championships in two separate divisions - the Light Heavyweight category, which he won in 2015, and the Heavyweight category, which he won in 2018.

