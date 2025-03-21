Daniel Cormier admits to Sean Brady fight blunder in hilarious revelation 

Daniel Cormier is a regular part of the UFC commentary team and also conducts post-fight interviews with fighters inside the octagon. He recently revealed a blunder he made after one of Sean Brady's fights.

In November 2021, at UFC Vegas 43, Brady defeated Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision. Following his victory, Cormier entered the cage to interview Brady, and while concluding the interview, he forgot the welterweight's name.

On the recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, 'DC' recalled:

"One time I was in the octagon and I was doing a post-fight interview in the Apex, and I forgot Sean Brady's name after he won. I could hear Fitzy in my ear and Sean goes, 'Did you forget my name?' I go, ' I swear Sean, I know exactly who you are."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Sean Brady weighs in on Leon Edwards' past performances ahead of UFC London

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 to win the UFC welterweight title. He then defended it against Usman and Colby Covington before dropping the belt to Belal Muhammad.

Eager to re-enter the title mix, Edwards will look to return to winning ways when he takes on Sean Brady at UFC London this weekend. Ahead of the fight, Brady weighed in on the former champion's recent performances, saying:

"It wasn't his best performances but if you go and you look at stylistically, when he fought Kamaru, even the third time Kamaru still did very well, that fight's a lot closer than I think people remember it to be, and then obviously the fight before that before he landed the head kick, Kamaru was dominating him the same way Belal was. Leon's slick, he's a very good striker, I just have to be present in the moment for 25 minutes, and I'll get my hands raised."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (3:43):

