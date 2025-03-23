Daniel Cormier makes his feelings known about lack of 'regulation takedowns' at 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

MMA star turned expert commentator Daniel Cormier made his feelings known about regulation takedowns in the NCAA Championships matches. Cormier also competed at the NCAA level in his active years, playing with the Colby Community College before transferring to Oklahoma State.

Daniel Cormier, the second fighter in UFC history to win titles in two weight classes, retired from his sport after losing to Stipe Miocic in a trilogy bout on August 15, 2020. Following that, he began his career as a color commentator at UFC and co-hosted several ESPN podcasts. He is also Chael Sonnen's partner host in ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy. The duo will reportedly host the 2025 installment of reality television series, The Ultimate Fighter.

In a recent X post, Cormier turned his attention to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships after the two-day event concluded on March 22, 2025. He felt that the number of regulation takedowns was lesser, writing:

"Loving the matches as a wrestling purist but we need more regulation takedowns for the casual. Hope we get some more scores going ! #ncaawrestling."

On March 22, 2025, he opined on the most formidable collegiate wrestlers, Gable Steveson and Carter Starocci when they secured their spots in the semi-finals.

"All the matches, any of the Oklahoma State Guys [Oklahoma State Cowboys], I'm excited for them tonight. But there's some massive matches. 184 [lbs.] Dustin Plott vs. Carter Starocci, I'm excited about that. Anytime I get to watch Gable Steveson, listen man, it's the best time of the year for me. So it don't matter who's wrestling, I'm just here to see 'em. I know who's going to be great tonight," he said to FloWrestling.

In freestyle, Cormier amassed two podiums at the Pan American Games, a World Championships bronze, and others. He was also inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame in 2021, owing to his career achievements.

Daniel Cormier once reacted to criticisms he received for his commentary at the NCAA Division I Championships

Daniel Cormier at the UFC 300: Figueiredo v Garbrandt - (Source: Getty)

Daniel Cormier was part of the ESPN broadcasting team at the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships. However, his performance throughout the night garnered criticisms, prompting the multiple-time Olympian to announce his resignation from the 'NCAA' informally on X.

"Guys im out. This will be my last time doing the NcAA tournament. Continue to do things the same way and stay wrestling that hasn’t changed since the 40’s. I told the general public to watch a guy told me he’d rather tear his eyes out than watch. So enjoy. I’ll finish tonight and I’m out !"

The following day, he overlooked criticisms and took pride in bringing more eyes to the sport and expressed his love for NCAA wrestling by sharing a picture of the number of engagements on his post.

"Love me or hate me, we sure did get some people talking wrestling and ultimately that’s what I am here to do! The NCAA wrestling tournament is just the best! Off to UFC 300!! @NCAAWrestling," he wrote.

Daniel Cormier was a finalist in the NCAA Championships but lost to eventual champion, Cael Sanderson 8-4. He finished runners-up in two Big 12 Conference Championships.

