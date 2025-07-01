David Rudisha's world record under threat with Diamond League meet featuring seven finalists from Paris Olympics

The 2025 Monaco Diamond League could be the potential meet where David Rudisha's more than a decade-old world record gets broken. Seven finalists from the Paris Olympics will feature at the 2025 Herculis EBS at the Stade Louis II, Monaco.

David Lekuta Rudisha is a former Kenyan Olympic champion and the world record holder in the 800-meter category. The Kenyan track icon has won gold in two Olympics, two World Championships, the Diamond League, and the African Championship, dominating in the same bracket. In the 2010 Diamond League, Rudisha broke the 31-year-old meet record of British athlete Sebastian Coe.

David Rudisha's 800 meters record of 1.40.9 at the London Olympics was the first time for any athlete to break the 1:41 barrier. The record has stood since, and with only national compatriot Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Danish runner Wilson Kipketer coming closest to the record with a time of 1:41.11.

Wanyonyi is back at the Herculis EBS and will be competing alongside the other phenomenal athletes on the roster. 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Marco Arop and bronze medalist Djamel Sedjati are among these athletes who pose a threat to Rudisha's world record. Citius Mag posted the same on their X account and wrote:

"If you thought the men’s 800m final at the Paris Olympics was epic, the Monaco Diamond League is basically running it back in 10 days. Mark your calendars for July 11th as 7 of the 8 finalists from Paris 2024 could take a serious run at David Rudisha’s 1:40.91 world record."

2024 Paris Olympics 800-meter finalists, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Djamel Sedjati, Gabriel Tual, Mohamed Attaoui, Max Burgin, Bryce Hoppel, and Marco Arop, are some of the phenomenal runners starting at the 2025 Herculis EBS, who potentially pose a threat to Rudisha's world record.

Diamond League Monaco will feature seven Olympic champions

The Stade Louis II in Monaco is all set to witness the best Olympic athletes of their respective sports. Seven Olympic champions have been confirmed for the Monaco Diamond League, including the recent record-breaking pole vaulting sensation, Mondo Duplantis. The league's official Instagram page announced the same in their latest post, which they captioned:

"7 Olympic Champions 🥇 from Paris are now confirmed for #MonacoDL 👀"

The seven Olympic gold medalists include Saint Lucian sprinting sensation, Julien Alfred, global pole-vaulting phenomenon Mondo Duplantis, American track and field star Grant Holloway, and German shot-putter Yemisi Magdalena Ogunleye. Kiwi high jumper Hamish Kerr, Dominican athlete Marileidy Paulino, and Kenyan 800-meter champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi round off the star-studded lineup. All of these athletes will be looking forward to a golden finish at the 2025 Herculis EBS.

