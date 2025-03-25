David Taylor drops 3 word reaction to Wyatt Hendrickson's celebration after defeating Gable Steveson in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

David Taylor reacted to Wyatt Hendrickson celebrating his heavyweight National title win with his teammates at the 2025 NCAA Championships. Hendrickson outshone Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in a thrilling bout in the finals.

Taylor has been serving as the head coach of the Oklahoma State Wrestling team since the past season. He replaced John Smith and began leading his team to wins in his first season.

The Cowboy wrestlers clinched the Big Ten title and broke a 13-1 dual meet record under Taylor's tutelage. The Olympic gold medalist also led two OSU wrestlers to the NCAA title and one to the Big 12 individual title.

He recently shared OSU's official video on his Instagram story, featuring Wyatt Hendrickson and Konner Doucet embracing each other after the former athlete's monumental win against Minnesota's Gable Steveson in the 285 pounds category.

Taylor reacted to the moment, writing:

"This is awesome"

David Taylor reacts to Hendrickson's post-win celebrations; Instagram - @magicmanosu

Another OSU wrestler, Dean Hamiti, defeated Missouri's Keegan O'Toole 4-1 to clinch the National title in the 174-pound category.

David Taylor started his coaching journey after competing at the 2024 US Olympic trials but losing his Paris Olympic podium bid. While serving as the head coach at OSU, Taylor vied for the World Championships in October 2024.

He faced a defeat in the first round but bounced back in the repechage to be in contention for the bronze. He eventually won the medal after conquering two-time World champion, Kamran Ghasempour from Iran.

David Taylor opened up on his mentee Wyatt Hendrickson's win after the NCAA finals

Taylor at the Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot - (Source: Getty)

David Taylor has been beaming with pride since OSU wrestlers displayed dominance on the NCAA Championships stage. He especially delighted in Hendrickson's victory against the most formidable, Gable Steveson.

In an interview, he lauded the 285 reigning champion for believing in himself, going into the Championships. He also shared how his approach has been for Hendrickson.

"That was crazy. I just think this is a sport where you know everyone's got a chance, you just got to believe and you know Wyatt believed and honestly not one time this year did we talk about a wrestling game, from the moment he got there you know was just, let's become a better wrestler."

The 34-year-old added:

""Everyone knew Wyatt for the pinner and he was great prolific pinner but he was pretty sloppy, made a lot of mistakes and that's what cost him in these tournaments, you get hurt and I told him when he get here, I said I'll plan for you, I'll keep you healthy and I'll get you at your best in the National tournament."

Taylor was one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the Penn State program. He amassed two National titles in 2012 and 2014 and four Big Ten wins in four consecutive years (2011-2014).

