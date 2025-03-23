OSU coach David Taylor gets 100% real on student Wyatt Hendrickson’s win over Gable Steveson at NCAA Championships

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach David Taylor recently revealed his reaction to his student Wyatt Hendrickson beating the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Gable Steveson in the 285 lb bracket finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. Hendrickson won the contest over the Minnesota Gophers wrestler 5-4 by decision.

Hendrickson was one of the two wrestlers from Oklahoma State University to bag individual titles in the competition, the other being Dean Hamiti (174 lb). This was a big win for Hendrickson, considering he defeated the No. 1 seed in the 165 lb bracket of the tournament.

In an interview after the contest, OSU head coach, David Taylor said believing in yourself is a big part of wrestling and that is what Hendrickson exactly did throughout the campaign. Additionally, Taylor also mentioned that he had told Hendrickson that he would prepare in the best way possible for the National Championships. Taylor said (via FloWrestling, 00:14 onwards),

"That was crazy. I just think this is a sport where you know everyone's got a chance, you just got to believe and you know Wyatt believed and honestly not one time this year did we talk about a wrestling game, from the moment he got there you know was just, let's become a better wrestler."

"Everyone knew Wyatt for the pinner and he was great prolific pinner but he was pretty sloppy, made a lot of mistakes and that's what cost him in these tournaments, you get hurt and I told him when he get here, I said I'll plan for you, I'll keep you healthy and I'll get you at your best in the National tournament."

Before joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Hendrickson had been part of the Air Force wrestling for four seasons and also finished third individually with the program at the NCAA Championships last time around.

David Taylor comments on the thing that excites him about being the Oklahoma State head coach

David Taylor during his wrestling years at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

David Taylor recently shared about the feature that excites him about being the Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach.

During his conversation with FloWrestling, Taylor said that the development he sees in his wrestlers is one of the major aspects of his coaching stint. He said (13:54 onwards):

"I'm so grateful, this is amazing being down on the floor, being a coach, to be able to see the development that you have throughout the year. It's exciting to see the development you know"

David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys finished third at the recently concluded 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships with a score of 102.5, just behind Penn State and Nebraska.

