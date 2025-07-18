David Taylor makes appeal to cowboy fans with a new mission ahead of regular season

David Taylor appealed to fans to purchase season tickets as the Cowboy Wrestling squad is heading to make more history in the upcoming season. Taylor has been head coaching the men's team in Oklahoma since 2024.

David Taylor was one of the most dominant wrestlers at Penn State University. He won two NCAA Division I Championships in the 165-pound category and added two Dan Hedge Trophies to his resume. He won his first Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and three World titles in 2018, 2022, and 2023. In his last World Championships, he finished in bronze, and soon after, he replaced John Smith as the Oklahoma wrestling team's head coach.

As he heads to his second year with the Cowboys, he appealed to his fans to buy regular season tickets, as they go live on July 19, 2025, aiming to eclipse last year's record sale.

"Last year, not only do we have the most season tickets sold in Cowboy Wrestling history, but we also broke a ten-inch record. This year, we want to re-break both those records, and this is where we need your help. Tomorrow, our new season tickets go on sale. This is a great opportunity to, if you didn't have season tickets before, to jump on and grab them. We also have an awesome home schedule this year and we have a lot of momentum off last season and we're really excited for this upcoming season and the best way you can help our program is come to our dual meets. So tomorrow, new season tickets. We'll see you there."

On his Instagram story, he further wrote:

"Let's go. New season tickets to go on sale tomorrow. Last year we sold most season tickets in Cowboy Wrestling history & dual meet attendance record. Let's do it."

David Taylor appeals to fans; Instagram - @magicmanosu

Taylor helped Oklahoma to a 13-1 dual meet record in his first season and also to the Big Conference title.

David Taylor helped heavyweight wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson to the National title in the 2025 NCAA Championships

Taylor and Hendrickson at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship -Source: Getty)

David Taylor recorded massive success in his first year as a coach, helping his mentee Wyatt Hendrickson to his first National title. In an interview later, he shared how the coach-tutee's plan was never to focus on a particular game but to hone the skills.

"That was crazy. I just think this is a sport where you know everyone's got a chance, you just got to believe and you know Wyatt believed and honestly not one time this year did we talk about a wrestling game, from the moment he got there you know was just, let's become a better wrestler."

David Taylor also witnessed another Cowboy, Dean Hamiti, claim the National title in the 174-pound division.

