David Taylor reacts as the Cowboy RTC arrives in Ohio for the U23 Nationals and U20 World Team Trials

David Taylor's Cowboy RTC recently arrived in Ohio for the upcoming U23 National Championships and the U20 World Team Trials. As his wrestlers touched down in Geneva, Taylor penned a short note of motivation for the team.

Taylor first joined the Oklahoma Cowboys in 2024, soon after his disappointing run at the US Olympic Trials. Since his arrival, the American has led the team's wrestlers to several big wins, with Roman Bravo-Young clinching gold at the Pan American Championships, and Joey McKenna, Zahid Valencia, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Landarion Lockett winning titles at the US Open Championships.

Most recently, the Cowboy RTC arrived in Ohio as they prepare to dominate the U23 Nationals and the U20 World Team Trials. Sharing a post from the team's official Instagram account on his story, David Taylor showed enthusiasm for the RTC’s time in Geneva, writing,

“Woohoo about time to let it rip.”

David Taylor shares important lesson on how to be a World Champion

David Taylor is one of the best wrestlers Team USA has ever seen. The 34-year-old is a three-time World Champion and the 2020 Olympic gold-medalist in the 86 kg category. He was also a three-time Pan American titleist and three-time national champion.

As Taylor prepares to guide the Oklahoma Cowboys and the Cowboy RTC to similar greatness, he recently shared an important piece of advice with the team on what it takes to be a World Champion. In a video shared on X, the American says,

“It's not about just going out there and winning these matches, winning these tournaments. It's about separating yourself, it's about dominating, (it's about) establishing yourself as the guy that nobody wants to go wrestle. You want to be a world champion this summer, great, you gotta find that attitude. Everyday you're out doing something else, is a day less to recover, a day less to train, a day less than someone else”

It's easy this time of the year to get like ‘ah it's Friday, it's Tuesday’, (but) you gotta get up, because when it comes down to it, when you’re six minutes away from being a world champion, you're going to think about these days,” he added.

The 2025 World U20 Wrestling World Championship is scheduled to take place between August 18-24 in Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the senior World Championships will begin on September 13.

