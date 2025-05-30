After spending time at David Taylor's Oklahoma State Jordan Burroughs issues a strong message about coaches using cuss words while training

Jordan Burroughs addressed some serious issues in coaching style when coaches use curse words for young athletes during practice. Burroughs boasts the most Olympic and World wins for a wrestler in American history.

Burroughs played collegiately with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2006 to 2011, amassing two NCAA Division I titles and the Dan Hedge Trophy in 2011. He also made waves in his freestyle career, winning the gold medal in 74 kg at the 2012 London Olympics, six World titles among other laurels. The 36-year-old competed at the 2024 World Championships, winning over Zelimkhan Khadjiev and Magomet Evloev but succumbing to Iranian Mohammed Nokhodi to end his title bid.

Now away from the wrestling mat, Jordan Burroughs hasn't entirely shifted his focus from his sport, often sharing his views on social media. Recently, he addressed the issue of coaches using curse words for young wrestlers during training. He then lauded the positive environment at David Taylor's Oklahoma State and suggested that the wrestlers never settle for less.

"If your youth wrestling coach is cursing at your athletes, you need to find a new room. I just spent a few days at Oklahoma State, one of the most talented rooms in college wrestling. I didn’t hear a single curse word delivered by leadership during practice. The best coaches in the country, coaching the best athletes in the country — with the most on the line."

He added:

"Negative energy is contagious, and so is the language. It’s tough to build someone up while belittling them at the same time. If you want your kids to be empowered, allow them to be led by coaches in control of their own emotions. Treat your wrestlers with dignity, and you get the most from them. Foul language has no place in youth sports."

Burroughs was a US Olympic or World Team member a record 12 times in his career.

Jordan Burroughs talked about his future in the sport after missing the World Team trials

Jordan Burroughs at the Team USA Portraits For Tokyo 2020 - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Burroughs has never missed making the World or Olympic team between 2011 and 2019. He last competed at the 2024 edition of the World Championships but was not inside the mat at the 2025 World Team trials, in the build-up to the World Championships later this year.

When asked about his future in the sport, the 36-year-old couldn't say anything with confidence.

"I don’t know yet. I think that’s a question I haven’t even answered myself. Some days, I’m like, I’ve had a good career. I’m ready. And then there’s other days where I’m like, I still got more left in the tank. So I haven’t made an official decision on what I want to do yet. Occasionally, I get back on the mat and try to continue to sharpen my chops, stay in shape, but a decision still isn’t official, he said in an interview with USA Wrestling.

Jordan Burroughs won six Grand Prix, six Pan American Championships, and three Pan American Games titles in his storied career.

