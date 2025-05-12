“You mother an entire wrestling community”: Jordan Burroughs sends heartwarming Mother’s Day message to wife

Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs penned a heartfelt Mother’s Day message for his wife, Lauren Burroughs. The couple, who married in 2013 in a wrestling-themed ceremony, are now parents to five children.

Besides being an accomplished wrestler, Jordan founded the All I See is Gold Wrestling Academy, which is dedicated to providing young athletes with experienced coaching, nurturing youth development and hosting camps and clinics, among other initiatives. Lauren, his wife, plays a crucial role in supporting her husband as he manages the academy.

Recently, during the Mother’s Day weekend, she spent most of her time at a convention center, coaching, cheering on wrestlers, and juggling her time between matches while also caring for the kids. On the special occasion, the six-time world champion shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to honor his wife for her contributions to the sport and to their family, writing:

“We spent most of Mother’s Day weekend inside a convention center coaching, cheering and chasing around the kids in between matches. Happy Mother’s Day to my lovely wife @loloburroughs You mother an entire wrestling community. We’re all so thankful for your love, nurturing, and selflessness. Couldn’t do any of this without you. We love you. ❤️”

Although not actively competing in elite wrestling currently, Jordan Burroughs has yet to announce his retirement plans from the sport. He last competed at the 2024 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, where he lost in the quarterfinals in the men's freestyle 79kg.

Jordan Burroughs reflects on what it means to give back to wrestling community

Jordan Burroughs at 2024 US Olympic Trials: Wrestling - Source: Getty

During an interview with USA Wrestling in March 2025, Jordan Burroughs opened up about what it means to give back to the wrestling community and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Burroughs, who talked about this during his commentary role at the NCAA Championships, shared how his priorities have shifted from personal ambition to something deeper. He said (1:10 onwards)

“My focus is starting to shift, right, I think. When you're in it as a competitor, you're looking at it as: what can I get from wrestling? You know, championships, creating a legacy, establishing financial freedom.”

“But I think now, you start to shift later in your career, where you're like, ‘Okay, now who can I help?’ I've learned so much. I got so much information, now I need to disperse and give this all to other people, so they can live their best and be, uh, the best version of themselves. Um, so really, it's nothing like it, bro,” he also mentioned.

He further shared in the interview how this new feeling of helping others feels rewarding and compares it to the joy of being a parent.

