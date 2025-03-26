"Excited to play a small part in it" - Jordan Burroughs opens up on impact of his foundation on wrestling while revealing future plans

Former Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs is going all out to ensure that wrestling in the USA gets its due. The 36-year-old shared an update about his NGO, All We See is Gold Foundation, and its impact on wrestling.

Burroughs expressed his thoughts and shared a few photographs about his recent fundraiser in Philadelphia on Instagram. The six-time world champion thanked everyone who helped him in realizing his dreams, from his spouse Lauren to the United States Wrestling Federation.

In the long Instagram post, Burroughs shared his vision as he wrote:

"Our mission is this. To support, guide and enrich the lives of wrestlers, wrestling fans, and families all over the world. To use our platform to promote youth development and break generational curses through the sport of wrestling. We look specifically to serve the community who, with our help, can tap into their true potential not only as wrestlers, but human beings."

Burroughs also revealed that he wishes to promote wrestling through weekend wrestling festivals and make the sport popular in his birthplace, Camden, situated in New Jersey.

Jordan Burroughs is aiming for a second Olympic gold medal by participating for one last time at the Los Angeles Olympics, which will be held in 2028.

Jordan Burroughs unveils the harsh reality of youth sports in the USA

Jordan Burroughs expresses his thoughts on the dismal state of youth sports in the USA [Image Source: Getty]

Earlier in the month, Jordan Burroughs shared his thoughts about a wrestling tournament. He also talked about why he was disappointed with the dismal state of youth sports in the USA.

Burroughs wrote on X:

"As I leave the New Jersey Youth State Tournament after a long weekend of coaching I realize youth wrestling and youth sports in general is in a sad state and the parents are the main culprit. I’m actually shocked. Some of the things I saw this weekend broke my heart."

"I need some time to decompress, then I’ll share a long version of my first hand perspective in the trenches of youth wrestling," he added.

Jordan Burroughs was unable to qualify for the Olympics for the second consecutive time after he lost in the Olympic trials. He began on a solid note at the World Championships held in Tirana, Albania, only to lose out to Mohammed Nakhodi of Iran in the quarterfinals.

