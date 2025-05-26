Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor pens note of gratitude as Jordan Burroughs visits Cowboys' RTC

Oklahoma State wrestling program's head coach David Taylor shared his gratitude for Jordan Burroughs as the latter joined a practice session at the Cowboys Regional Training Center (RTC) as a special guest. In a recent social media update, Taylor, who leads the Cowboys RTC, shared the mat in training alongside the Olympic gold medalist Burroughs.

Taylor has had an impressive career as a wrestler, becoming an NCAA Champion, a world champion, and an Olympic gold medalist. After over 20 years of experience as a wrestler, Taylor is now disseminating what he has learned to the new generation of wrestlers. After showcasing his coaching abilities and bringing massive positive changes to the program, David Taylor earned the much-deserved NCAA Division 1 Coach of the Year 2025 award.

In his recent Instagram story, Taylor shared kind words for his fellow Olympic gold medalist wrestler Burroughs. Sharing the Cowboys' RTC Instagram post on his story, Taylor thanked Burroughs for guiding budding wrestlers.

"Thankyou for stopping in this morning @alliseeisgold"

Screenshot of David Taylor's Instagram story (@magicmanosu/ig)

Watch the video from the morning practice session here:

"Morning practice with special guest Jordan Burroughs!" shared Cowboy.rtc

From recruiting young talent like Jax Forrest to guiding Wyatt Hendrickson in defeating Gable Steveson, coach Taylor has been fairly impressive in his stint.

David Taylor completes a year of being a coach while Cowboy RTC delivered big at the 2025 Claw US Open

The wrestler-turned-coach recently completed a year of this major career transition that has successfully impacted the wrestling program of Stillwater. The snippets of Taylor's one-year journey as head coach were shared in an Instagram post by @stillyboys.

"1 year into the new era of cowboy wrestling!"

Wyatt Hendrickson has already registered one of the biggest NCAA upsets. He dominated the NCAA competition, winning with a margin of 445-7. Another Cowboys' RTC wrestler who has secured one of the biggest upsets is Zahid Valencia, beating the four-time world champion Kyle Dake by 8-4 in the 86 kg final at the U.S. Open.

David Taylor's recruit, Jax Forrest, stunned his opponent, Seth Gross, winning 19-8 over an NCAA Champion in the US Open. After their stellar performances at the US Open Championships, the Cowboys' RTC wrestlers will look forward to dominating at the Final X.

From hiring former OSU wrestler Kevin Ward as the assistant head coach to recruiting former Penn Wrestlers like Alex Facundo, Gary Steen, and Zack Ryder, Taylor is curating arguably the best wrestling program in the country.

