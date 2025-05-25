Wyatt Hendrickson shares strong-worded message days ahead of his appearance at Final X

Wyatt Hendrickson recently penned a strong message for his clash at the Final X on June 14, 2025. The event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Ad

The Cowboys' wrestler recently won the Pan-Am Championship title in the 125kg weight division. He squared off against Canada's Richard DesChatelets in the finals of the tournament and delivered an impressive performance, leading to his win against his opponent with a massive 5-0 score.

Shortly ahead of this, he also won the NCAA Division 1 Championships 2025 after defeating Gable Stevenson in the finals. Currently, he is gearing up to compete at the Final X against Trent Hillger in the 125kg. Amid the preparation for this showdown, Hendrickson shared a strong message on Instagram, asserting confidence in his performance at Final X.

Ad

Trending

This event will decide who will secure the berth to represent Team USA at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. He shared a bunch of pictures of him in his wrestling attire and penned a message in the caption that read:

"Time to get the job done come June 14th. Newark NJ. The cowboys are coming for it all."

Ad

Outside of his wrestling heroics, Hendrickson recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Emily Doolittle, who is also an ex-basketball player.

Wyatt Hendrickson made his feelings known about defeating Gable Stevenson at the 2025 NCAA Championships

Wyatt Hendrickson and Gable Stevenson experienced a head-to-head showdown against each other for the NCAA heavyweight title in Indianapolis. The Oklahoma State wrestler proved his dominance and toppled Stevenson with a score of 5-4. He was cheered on by the US President, Donald Trump, and celebrated his victory by waving the American flag on the mat.

Ad

In the post-match interview, he opened up about waving the American flag and defeating Stevenson, stating that he felt honored to be a part of this country. Making his feelings known about the love and support, he said:

"From the very beginning, it's more than wrestling and I think tryna portray that and giving that image is important."

He added:

"We are so honored to live in a free country, we are able to come gather in these events and do what we love and receive the support while we are on that mat so. I just like to bring that energy into the arena that you know we are all on one team at the end of the day and obviously we are going head to head in a year, but Iron sharpens iron. At the end of the day, when we go to Olympics or whatever we have to do, it's all one team in the end."

Following the NCAA win, the Oklahoma wrestler also received a sweet message from his girlfriend, praising him for the triumph. Wyatt Hendrickson is currently training under former wrestler David Taylor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More