Wyatt Hendrickson pens heartwarming note for girlfriend Emily Doolittle after his victories at NCAA Championships and US Open

Wyatt Hendrickson recently made his feelings known for his girlfriend Emily Doolittle following his back-to-back dominance at the 2025 NCAA Championships and US Open Championships. Hendrickson earned the spot to compete at the Final X after dominating the final round of the 125 kg against Demetrius Thomas at the US Open.

The two-time NCAA Championships bronze medalist Hendrickson won over Trent Hillger with a 10-4 lead in the semifinal round to enter the ultimate showdown. Hendrickson won with a technical fall 14-3, in 3 minutes and 51 seconds in the final round against Thomas. Following the feat, he reflected on a moment in the past when the wrestler met Doolittle in Colorado Springs.

He stated that he was quite sure of having Doolittle as his life partner right from their initial meeting. The wrestler shared a sweet post on Instagram and expressed his excitement for their future together.

"590 days ago I bumped into a lovely girl in Colorado Springs," the wrestler wrote. "Didn’t take long before I knew she was the one for me!!! I asked my best friend to marry me…. AND SHE SAID YES!!!!! Future Mr. And Mrs. Hendrickson coming soon!!!!! I love you Emily!!!"

According to scmp.com, Doolittle is a former University of Colorado's Colorado Springs basketball player.

Wyatt Hendrickson's girlfriend Emily Doolittle conveys her feelings for the wrestler as he dominates the 2025 NCAA Championships

Wyatt Hendrickson of the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

Wyatt Hendrickson competed at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia, representing the Oklahoma State wrestling team. Hendrickson claimed the collegiate 285lbs title in a stunning win over Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson (5-4). Following Hendrickson's win, his girlfriend Emily Doolittle expressed her love and pride for him.

"Even though I wasn’t able to be with you at the beginning of your college career, I am lucky enough to be beside you as you end it. I am beyond proud of the human you are, what you stand for, how you genuinely and unconditionally love, and everything you have accomplished. Watching your dreams come true has been such a blessing and you are so deserving of every second of it. I cannot wait to do the rest of this life with you, I love you endlessly and will forever.❤️," she captioned her Instagram post.

This feat marked Hendrickson's first gold medal at the NCAA circuit after having won two consecutive bronze medals in 2023 and 2024.

