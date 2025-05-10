David Taylor reacts as the Cowboys enjoy free time and gear up for the Pan-Am Championships in Mexico

Former Olympic champion David Taylor is all set to see his boys in action at the Pan-Am Championships. The current edition of the Pan Am Wrestling Championships is being held in Mexico.

Ad

Taylor uploaded a video of his pupils enjoying free time ahead of their upcoming bouts at the Pan Am Championships, which include the current NCAA champion from the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Wyatt Hendrickson. Taylor uploaded the video on his Instagram story with the following caption:

"Boys enjoying time in Mexico. Competition starts tomorrow"

Screengrab of David Taylor's Instagram story [Image Source: David Taylor's Instagram]

Hendrickson will be representing the USA in the men's superheavyweight [125 kg.] category at the Pan Am Championships. Other members of the Cowboy RTC, which include LaDarion Lockett, Joey McKenna, and Roman Bravo-Young, will be seen in action as well, as the Pan Am Championships are held from Thursday to Sunday (May 8-11).

Ad

Trending

In a recent video shared by the Cowboy RTC on their X account, Taylor shared a motivational message for his students aiming for the World Wrestling Championships.

“When you're in a best of three, when you're in a dogfight in that fourth match, you're going to think about that Friday (that you skipped). On the flipside, you're also going to think about ‘I went there everyday, I was busting, I'm in freaking great shape and I'm going to take this guy to deep waters,’” he said.

Ad

The World Wrestling Championships shall be held from September 13 to September 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.

David Taylor shares his thoughts on balancing the roles of wrestler and coach

David Taylor talks about balancing his responsibilities as a wrestler and a coach [Image Source: Getty]

David Taylor once opened up about balancing his responsibilities as both a wrestler and a coach. The former Olympic champion had joined the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the wrestling coach in late 2024, after retiring from international wrestling with a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships held in Tirana, Albania.

Ad

In his conversation with the USA Wrestling Channel, Taylor mentioned,

"Definitely. I think coming back and wrestling at the trials - I was just talking to my wife about this last night - it was something that I made my mind up that I wanted to do it and I wanted to compete. So balancing everything was a little bit easier at that point. I think between now and the World Championships, it starts to hit you the significance of what you're balancing. It’s a lot. At that point in time, we were still in the summer, we were training hard.”

David Taylor led the Oklahoma State Cowboys to remarkable improvement in his very first year as the wrestling coach. Under his tutelage, the Oklahoma State Cowboys won the Big 12 Conference Championship title and finished in a respectable third position at the NCAA Championships, their best performance in the past few years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More