David Taylor reflects on Oklahoma State Cowboys' mindset shift and growth in his first year as head coach

David Taylor, the former freestyle and folkstyle wrestler and current head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program, has shared his thoughts on his team's achievements. He also reflected on the evolution of the team’s progress this year.

Ad

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist David Taylor recently appeared with 2025 NCAA Championship title winners Wyatt Hendrickson and Dean Hamiti Jr. for a media interaction (via Pistols Firing).

The head coach expressed how Oklahoma State's wrestling program went through changes by placing greater focus on winning matches effectively, altering their adjustments, and concentrating on their bigger goals. He mentioned:

Ad

Trending

“We talked about the beginning of the year and throughout the year, just like resetting your expectations. I think that's just what we did as a program and I think it's just constantly reminding, like, 'Hey there's a better way to do things; there's a bigger picture'. Make sure we're not selling ourselves short,” he shared [0:44 onwards]

Ad

He continued,

“It's stared the beginning of the year, which is how we're performing in dual meets and then it was how we can separate ourselves and how we can go out and score bonus points. I think it's started to become our DNA of what we're going to go do was a separating factor for us in the conference tournament; it made a difference for us at the national tournament.”

Ad

Under the tutelage of five-time World Championship medalist Taylor, Wyatt Hendrickson and Dean Hamiti Jr. achieved historic feats at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Hendrickson defeated Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson and clinched the heavyweight title.

Hamiti Jr. defeated two-time national champion Keegan O'Toole in the 174-pound category, subsequently clinching his NCAA title. The Oklahoma State Cowboys finished their 2025 NCAA Tournament in third position with 102.5 points.

David Taylor shares his thoughts on his coaching career

David Taylor at the Wrestling Senior World Championships Belgrade 2023 - Source: Getty

David Taylor is an elite wrestler of his time and has amassed numerous accolades throughout his career. Along with his Olympic and World Championship feats, Taylor has three gold medals from Pan American Championships and one gold medal from Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin.

Ad

During his interview with FloWrestling, Taylor shared his insights on being the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program. He shared:

Ad

“It's new challenge, it's fun. It's been great to build relationships with the guys we have on the team and we're just trying to get a little better,” he shared [0:09 onwards]

Taylor has six medals from the US Open Championships, three of which are gold medals. During his collegiate career, he won two titles at the NCAA Division I Championships and claimed four gold medals at the Big Ten Championships. He also won the Dan Hodge Trophy two times. In 2013, he clinched a bronze medal in the World University Games in the 74 kg category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback