David Taylor's stunned reaction to Nikola Jokić's shot during Denver Nuggets–Oklahoma City Thunder game goes viral

Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling head coach David Taylor reacted in astonishment after Nikola Jokic's impressive three-pointer during the Denver Nuggets- Oklahoma City Thunder clash. It was during the fifth game of the conference semis, with the scores 103-100 in favor of the Thunders, when Jokic pulled off a special up his sleeve to tie the scores.
Despite the Nuggets facing a defeat by a margin of 112-105, Jokic impressed throughout the match with his performance and finished with 44 points and 15 rebounds. With this victory, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now 3-2 up over the Nuggets in the semis, with two more games to go.
Even though Taylor was present in the stadium to cheer for the Thunder during this wrestling off-season, he was severely taken aback by the impressive three-pointer of Jokic from a distance. Glimpses from the match show that the Olympic medal-winning wrestler can be seen reacting astonishingly with his hands over his head.
Posts featuring Taylor's reaction to the shot have gone immensely viral on social media, with fans also chipping in with their thoughts. One such post on X (formerly Twitter) received more than 390K views and over 300 retweets.
Another post featuring Taylor's reaction gained over 19K views and 400 reactions on X.
David Taylor shares his thoughts on becoming the Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling head coach
David Taylor shed light on his thought process behind joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys as its head coach. Taylor, 34, spent his collegiate years at the Penn State Nittany Lions and had a prominent record too during that time, with two NCAA titles.
In a conversation, Taylor shared that the collegiate head coaching assignment wasn't on his career plans, as for the majority of the top universities, there were several top options for the job. He also mentioned the history and tradition of the Cowboys program, terming it a "sleeping giant". He said (via ESPN MMA, 2:01 onwards):
"College coaching wasn't something that I'd ever like had the strong desire to do because the programs that make the biggest difference, you know, had pretty solid options. When the opportunity to come to Oklahoma State, the tradition of this program, the history here, it's a sleping giant."
During the conversation, David Taylor also remarked that he had resisted the college staff from putting his name in the program's top coaches list as he had not won anything with the team.