Days after their encounter at Oslo Diamond League, Julien Alfred opens up on idol Usain Bolt's advice on staying grounded

Julien Alfred recently shared the advice given to her by Usain Bolt on staying grounded during their first encounter at the 2025 Oslo Diamond League. The Jamaican legendary sprinter has been a role model for the two-time Saint Lucian sprinter..

The 24-year-old clinched the 100m race at the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League with a time of 10.75 seconds. She dominated the track with three-time Olympic medalist, Dina Asher-Smith, trailing behind her, clinching the second spot and three-time World Championship medalist, Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, in the third.

Before the Stockholm event, Alfred participated in the 2025 Oslo Diamond League and clinched the top spot with 10.89 seconds. Alfret met Bolt during the Oslo meet. During her recent interview with CBC Sports, the elite athlete shared the advice she received from the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt. She mentioned [0:38 onwards]:

"He said to me was that focusing on what you did to get there which is training and not being distracted by having you know sometimes when we win we have so many different opportunities presented to us at the time and it's just really picking and choosing which one is important and which one is not and really not forgetting what really got us there which is training."

Usain Bolt has fourteen medals from the World Championships, of which eleven are gold medals. He is the only athlete to win Olympic gold medals in 100m and 200m in three Olympic Games and has world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

Julien Alfred is next set to compete in the 100m at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic on July 5, 2025, with two-time Olympic medalist Sha'Carri Richardson, along with others.

Usain Bolt reflects on receiving the Guinness World Record Icon honor

Usain Bolt at the 2025 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-galan - Source: Getty

Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt was recently named the World Records icon by Guinness. He has been recognised for being one of the most decorated sprinters in the world, with a record-breaking career in the sport.

While accepting the honour, he said (via Guinness World Records on YouTube):

"I'm honored to be a part of the greats, and always happy to be recognized by the Guinness World Records book. For years I’ve been in there and I’ve finally got all the certificates, which are going to look really good in my house."

He continued,

"Everybody can be a part of this book, get the book, go through it, see what you can do, see the possibilities and just try it because the possibilities are endless."

Bolt has also won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year four times, along with other accolades.

