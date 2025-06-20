"Everybody can be a part" - Usain Bolt's inspiring message as he receives the Guinness world record Icon honor

Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt received recognition from Guinness as he was named a World Records icon. The sprinting legend was given the honor for his unparalleled dominance in the sport.

Bolt has etched a legacy so grand that he is one of the most decorated Olympians, with eight Olympic gold medals to his name. The retired Jamaican sprinter dominated in the 100m and 200m, and also broke multiple world records. His 100m and 200m world records remain unbroken to this day.

Usain Bolt has now added another honor as he has been named a Guinness World Records icon for an outstanding record-breaking career. Looking at all the certificates, Bolt shared an inspiring message with everyone. The sprinting legend said:

"I'm honored to be a part of the greats, and always happy to be recognized by the Guinness World Records book. For years I’ve been in there and I’ve finally got all the certificates, which are going to look really good in my house."

"Everybody can be a part of this book, get the book, go through it, see what you can do, see the possibilities and just try it because the possibilities are endless."

Usain Bolt set the 100m world record at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, running the race in 9.58 seconds. His 200m world record was also set at the same event, with a time of 19.19 seconds.

Usain Bolt inspired Mondo Duplantis to break his world record at 2025 Stockholm Diamond League

Two world record breakers in one frame, Usain Bolt was present at the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League, where the Swedish pole-vaulting sensation Mondo Duplantis broke his own world record.

An unexpected motivation from Bolt could very well have been the reason Duplantis went on to break the record. The Diamond League Athletics posted on Instagram:

"Spot the difference…Yeah, we can’t either 🐐🐐#DiamondLeague 💎 #StockholmDL 🇸🇪"

Bolt has broken his sprinting record multiple times, something Bolt and Duplantis have in common. The two icons were pictured having a conversation before the competition. The Swedish pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis told Swedish Broadcast SVT via the Olympics:

“He said if I break the world record, we can party tonight. So I’m sure it’s going to be a fun night with him, but I’m just so happy. It'll be one of the greatest memories for me, I think, in my career.”

Duplantis also won the gold medal in pole vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

