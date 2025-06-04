Days after taking down Bo Bassett at U20 Trials, Luke Stanich sends gritty message on discipline ahead of Worlds

Luke Stanich has secured a spot in the U20 Wrestling team. He will be representing the US in the World Championships in Bulgaria at 65 kgs after taking down Bo Bassett at the U20 World Team trials.

The Lehigh wrestling star became a four-time New Jersey state champion at the high school level, finishing his school career with 124-10. The young Lehigh wrestler won the EIWA title and All-American honours at 125 lbs. Stanich was the winner of the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championship. He defeated the Iowa committed wrestler Bo Bassett.

Luke Stanich reflected upon his win and representing the country at the Wrestling World Championships in Bulgaria.

"2025 65kg U20 World Team Member 🇺🇸🏆 I’m excited to represent the United States, Lehigh, and my family in Bulgaria. I know I have the people in my corner to get the job done. Head down, back to work," Stanich posted on Instagram.

Luke Stanich is an outstanding Lehigh wrestler who has won many accolades, including the Princeton Open title that he won in his freshman year with Lehigh.

Luke Stanich talks about the key to his victory after outlasting Bo Bassett

Luke Stanich of the Lehigh Wrestling RTC shared the key to his win against the Iowa committed wrestler Bo Bassett in a post-match interview with USA Wrestling (0:10 onwards).

"Just staying in good position and controlling the hand fight. Bo's known for controlling the hand fight, but so am I. I knew it was going to be a battle, all three matches and I wanted to get done too, but huge kudos to him. He's a dog and he just got me better, I got better at wrestling because of him. So a lot of respect there but yeah I knew it would be a dog fight the whole time..."

Luke Stanich reflected on his game and said that he chose a tactful approach rather than a super-aggressive approach. Stanich opened up about the opportunity to represent the country at the World Championships in Bulgaria. He talked about getting emotional every time he hears the national anthem. Being able to experience the win and representing the nation means everything to him.

The wrestler shared that it is not just the country that he will be representing at the game, but also the hardworking wrestlers who have fought hard for the spot. The U20 World Championship will kick off from August 15 to August 21 at the Armeets Arena in Bulgaria.

