Luke Stanich drops 3-word gritty message after defeating Bo Bassett to win U20 US Open title

The rising talent in wrestling, Luke Stanich, recently shared his thoughts regarding his notable wins throughout the 2025 Championship on his Instagram post. The Lehigh wrestling icon defeated notable wrestlers like Bo Bassett and Daniel Zepeda to clinch the U20 national title in the 65kg category.

Ad

Stanich won the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championship and earned a seat in the best-of-three series at the U20 World Team Trial, which will be held in Geneva, Ohio. He won the 65kg division title by defeating Pierson Manville, the 2025 U20 Greco-Roman champion.

Through his Instagram post, Lehigh University's wrestling star expressed his thoughts on his prominent wins throughout the Championship. He said:

"love the fight"

Ad

Trending

In his high school in New Jersey, Luke Stanich became the four-time state place winner. In 2023, he was the state champion in the 126-pound category. He defeated the Caedyn Ricciardi at the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics State Wrestling Championship, which was held in Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Throughout his collegiate career, Stanich won numerous accolades, and at the 2024 Clarion Open, he clinched the second position. At the 2024 Journeymen Collegiate Classic, he won the Hammer Award. At the David H. Lehman F&M Open, he clinched the title in the 141-pound category and later won the Deferred Eligibility Wrestler of the Year award.

Ad

Luke Stanich on his meal after winning the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championship title

During his interview with USA Wrestling, the Lehigh Valley Wrestling star, Luke Stanich, shared his thoughts on which meal he will have after clinching his title.

"So one day without food and I'm missing it big time so I don't know what I'll get tonight. Lehi Wrestling is a big Chick-Fil-A on Wednesday, so I'm going to steer away from Chick-Fil-A night maybe McDonald's that pink box donut spot looks pretty good, it's right there outside the arena. I'll probably eat a bunch of things," he said. [4:38 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The wrestler is currently in his sophomore year at Lehigh University and has amassed multiple wins throughout his collegiate career. In his debut collegiate year, he won the title at the Princeton Open.

For his notable achievements, he won the EIWA Academic Achievement Award and was named the NWCA Scholar All-American. He concluded his 2025 NCAA Championships in fifth place at the 125-pound weight class. During his high school years, he was also the Fargo Finalist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More