Luke Stanich's girlfriend pens heartfelt message for wrestler after he overcomes Bo Bassett to win U20 US Open title

Luke Stanich's girlfriend, Victoria, shared a heartfelt message for the collegiate wrestler after he managed to win the U.S Open U20 title, defeating highly rated wrestler Bo Bassett on the way. Stainch represents Lehigh University and is currently a sophomore. He also defeated Daniel Zepeda and went on to win the 65 kg title in the finals of the championship.

Ad

Stanich attended high school in Roxbury, New Jersey, where he became a four-time New Jersey state place winner. He also became state champion in the 126 kg category in 2023, and then went on to join Lehigh to kick-start his collegiate career. In his time at the university, he has racked up numerous accolades, including an EIWA title and All-America honors in the 125kg category.

Stanich and his girlfriend, Victoria, often take to social media to share glimpses of their relationship. In a story shared by Victoria on Instagram, she congratulated him on his victory, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Not a day goes by that you fail to impress me. I'm so proud of you."

Still taken from Stanich's Instagram (Source: @luke__stanich/Instagram)

Luke Stanich began the 2024-25 season with a runner-up finish at the Clarion Open. He later went on to win the Hammer Award at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic, posting a 3-0 record.

Ad

Luke Stanich reveals his mindset has developed since high school

Still taken from Luke Stanich's Instagram (Source: @luke__stanich/Instagram)

Collegiate wrestler Luke Stanich shared his thoughts on how his mindset has changed from high school to the present day. Stanich is regarded as one of the most prominent wrestling talents at the moment and is currently in his sophomore year at Lehigh University.

Ad

In an interview on the Wrestling Mindset podcast, Stanich spoke about his mindset and what has changed since then:

"I would say in high school I didn't take mindset as seriously you know what I mean, definitely the first couple years. And towards the end, there's a lot of people telling you like how you should think, 'Oh like don't be nervous' and obviously you're always going to be nervous for wrestling matches, you're competing."

Ad

"But turning that nervousness kind of into a love you know what I mean, and just like learning how to love those gritty situations I think, was huge. So now when I come back to the center after like a break in the action, I'm like, 'Wow that was fun' or 'Wow like this is a tough match and I love it,'" he added.

Ad

Luke Stanich defeated Bo Bassett and Daniel Zepeda on his way to winning the U.S Open title, marking an impressive victory for the young wrestler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More