NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024 Final Results: Carter Starocci claims 4th national title, Daton Fix succumbs to Vito Arujau

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships finals wrapped up, with Carter Starocci bagging his fourth title while Daton Fix's victory hopes were dashed by Vito Arujau.

The session kicked off with Greg Kerkvliet beating Lucas Davison in the 285 pounds finals, claiming his first-ever NCAA Wrestling Championships gold. Next, No.8 Richard Figueroa of Arizona State University got the better of Iowa’s Drake Ayala 7-2.

Another upset on finals day at Kansas City came when Vito Arujau denied Oklahoma's Daton Fix a national title. Fix, a World Championship silver-medalist, fell short 3-5 to Arujau, for whom, this is his second national title.

Next in line at the NCAA Wrestling Championships was the 141 pound finals, which was an exact repeat of the Big Ten finals. Ohio’s Jesse Mendez pulled off another impressive performance to beat Penn State's Beau Bartlett 4-1, the same scoreline the two shared back at the Conference finals.

After Mendez and Bartlett, the 149 pounds event saw Caleb Henson and Austin Gomez in action, with Henson winning the encounter 15-7. This makes him only the second person from Virginia Tech to have won a NCAA Wrestling Championships.

In the 157 pounds, No.1 Levi Haines ended his season undefeated, defeating No.2 Jacori Teemer 4-0, to clinch his first national title. Meanwhile, David Care beat Mitchell Mesenbrink in the 165 pounds to claim his second tournament win at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Elsewhere, in the 174 pounds, Carter Starocci added the finishing touches of perfection to his comeback, storming to his fourth NCAA Wrestling Championships title with a 2-0 score over No.6 Rocco Welsh.

The 184 pounds saw Parker Keckeisen dominate the mat for a 14-5 victory, with Aaron Brooks rounding out the night by beating Trent Hidlay and claiming his fourth title at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024: Full finals results

125 Pounds Finals

No. 8 Richard Figueroa over No. 3 Drake Ayala 7-2

133 Pounds Finals

No. 6 Vito Arujau (Cornell University) over No. 1 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State) 5-3

141 Pounds Finals

No. 1 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) over No. 2 Beau Bartlett (Penn State) 4-1

149 Pounds Finals

No. 4 Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) beat No. 6 Austin Gomez (Michigan) 15-7

157 Pounds Finals

No. 1 Levi Haines (Penn State) over No. 2 Jacori Teemer (Arizona State) 4-0

165 Pounds Finals

No. 4 David Carr (Iowa State) over No. 2 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) 9-8

174 Pounds Finals

No. 9 Carter Starocci (Penn State) over No. 6 Rocco Welsh (Ohio State) 2-0

184 Pounds Finals

No. 1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) over No. 3 Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) 14-5

197 Pounds Finals

No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Trent Hilday (NC State)

286 Pounds Finals

No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) over No. 10 Lucas Davison (Michigan) 13-4

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024: Placement match results

285 pounds:

3rd place: No. 3 Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force) over No. 6 Zach Elam (Missouri), 14-2

5th place: No. 9 Nick Feldman (Ohio State) over No. 4 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State), 11-4

7th place: No. 13 Yaraslau Slavikouski (Rutgers) over No. 7 Taye Ghadiali (Campbell), 4-3

197 pounds:

3rd place: No. 8 Stephen Buchanan (Oklahoma) over No. 5 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell), 9-4

5th place: No. 3 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) over No. 12 Rocky Elam (Missouri), 7-0

7th place: No. 7 Stephen Little (Little Rock) over No. 4 Michael Beard (Lehigh), 10-3

184 pounds:

3rd place: No. 4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State) over No. 9 Bennett Berge (South Dakota State), 9-7

5th place: No. 6 Bernie Truax (Penn State) over No. 2 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota), 12-0

7th place: No. 7 TJ Stewart (Virginia Tech) over No. 25 David Key (Navy), 20-4

174 pounds:

3rd place: No. 4 Shane Griffith (Michigan) over No. 1 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech), 4-0

5th place: No. 2 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) over No. 7 Lennox Wolak (Columbia), 5-0

7th place: No. 3 Edmond Ruth (Illinois) over No. 18 Ben Pasiuk (Army), 16-6

165 pounds:

3rd place: No. 1 Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) over No. 6 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa)

5th place: No. 7 Izzak Olejnik (Oklahoma State) over No. 20 Hunter Garvin (Stanford), 3-0

7th place: No. 9 Peyton Hall (West Virginia) over No. 8 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska), 2-1

157 pounds:

3rd place: No. 3 Meyer Shapiro (Cornell) over No. 6 Daniel Cardenas (Stanford), 10-4

5th place: No. 7 Peyten Kellar (West Virginia) over No. 12 Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech), FALL 3:23

7th place: No. 8 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) over No. 10 Jared Franek (Iowa), 11-2

149 pounds:

3rd place: No. 7 Tyler Kasak (Penn State) over No. 5 Ty Watters (West Virginia), 3-2

5th place: No. 2 Kyle Parco (Arizona State) over No. 1 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska), 3-1

7th place: No. 8 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) over No. 11 Quinn Kinner (Rider), 19-8

141 pounds:

3rd place: No. 9 Brock Hardy (Nebraska) over No. 3 Real Woods (Iowa), 7-6

5th place: No. 5 Anthony Echemendia (Iowa State) over No. 9 Brock Hardy (Nebraska), MFF

7th place: No. 4 Ryan Jack (NC State) over No. 26Vance Vombaur (Minnesota), 4-3

133 pounds:

3rd place: No. 2 Ryan Crookham (Lehigh) over No. 7 Nasir Bailey (Little Rock), 4-3

5th place: No. 5 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) over No. 8 Evan Frost (Iowa State), 17-6

7th place: No. 4 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers) over No. 3 Kai Orine (NC State), 10-5

125 pounds:

3rd place: No. 12 Anthony Noto (Lock Haven) over No. 10 Eric Barnett (Wisconsin), 7-3

5th place: No. 2 Luke Stanich (Lehigh) over No. 15 Caleb Smith (Nebraska), 5-1

7th place: No. 5 Jore Volk (Wyoming) over No. 23 Tanner Jordan (South Dakota State), 4-0