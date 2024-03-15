Why is Carter Starocci not seeded No.1? Everything you need to know about the Penn State wrestler eyeing his fourth NCAA title

Pennsylvania State wrestler Carter Starocci has been seeded ninth at the NCAA tournament after encountering a setback at the Big Tens Championships.

Starocci is the most unrivaled competitor in his weight class but his seeding is low after he conceded at the Big Tens Championships. The NCAA tournament is based on seed, which uses the matrix formula for every qualifier. Out of 100, 15% of the matrix includes the coach's rankings.

The 174-pound wrestler forfeited the clash against Brody Baumann and Andrew Sparks, citing medical reasons, which demoted him from being likely the No. 1 seed to the No. 9 seed. The Penn State wrestler sustained an injury during Penn State's last regular season match against Edinboro on February 25, 2024.

While attempting a pin, his leg got tangled with his opponent's, resulting in a twisted leg and knee injury, and the wrestler faced a technical fall. He was carried off from the mat following the completion of the bout. Undeterred by the setbacks and after overcoming the injury, he returned to the mat at the Big Tens Championships.

However, the three-time national champion defaulted against Minnesota's Andrew Sparks in the opening 174-pound match. Starocci's injury default in the quarterfinals broke his 64-match victory streak.

"Don’t even have me seeded" - Carter Starocci asserts his full recovery for the 2024 NCAA Championships

Carter Starocci has locked his eyes on securing his fourth NCAA title. The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships is slated to be held from March 21 to 23 in Kansas City. During an interview at a state college, Starocci expressed his readiness for the NCAA Championships:

"Don’t even have me seeded. Just have me wrestle every single kid in the bracket one by one and I’ll take them all out inside three days. That’s the same plan. I think it’s more enjoyable this way."

Further, he also confirmed his perfect health for the Championships, following the injury.

"I’m like fully healthy. I can do everything right now," he said. I think me being a competitor and who I am, I just want to take all those guys out and keep sending messages. ... I just truly enjoy really beating on guys. I can’t do this forever, so as I’m doing it, I want to make sure I take everybody out and do it again and again.

"I'm ready to cut every one of these dudes' throats off. So it's going to be business. ... I don't think it will be a different Carter Starocci. It will be a better Carter Starocci," he continued.