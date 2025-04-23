US Open Wrestling Championships: Schedule, order of events, and where to watch

The highly anticipated 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships will be held from April 23-27 at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The US Open Wrestling Championships this year will feature multiple wrestling weight categories for men's and women's, and Greco-Roman category.

Elite wrestlers, including Kyle Dake, Luke Lilledahl, and Daton Fix will compete to earn a spot at the Final X, which will be held in June. The US Open Wrestling Championships and Final X are steps to earn a spot in the U.S. World Team.

Schedule and order of events for the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships

The US Open Wrestling Championships will be held for four days. The schedule and order of events at the US Open Wrestling Championships are given below (all times Eastern).

Wednesday, April 23:

Session 1

1:00 pm - 5:15 pm: U15 Greco-Roman - Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals & Consolation

1:00 pm - 5:15 pm: Masters Freestyle - Preliminaries & Consolation

Session 2

7:00 pm - 10:15 pm: U15 Greco-Roman - Consolation, Consolation Semifinals, Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches) & Championship Finals

7:00 pm - 10:30 pm: High School Girls Showcase - Quarterfinals, Semifinals & Consolation

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm: Masters Freestyle - All remaining matches

Thursday, April 24:

Session 3

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group A - Preliminaries, Quarterfinals & Consolation

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Senior Women Freestyle - Preliminaries, Quarterfinals & Consolation

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: U20 Greco-Roman - Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals & Consolation

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Masters Greco-Roman - Preliminaries & Consolation

Session 4

7:00 pm - 10:30 pm: U20 Greco-Roman - Consolation, Consolation Semifinals, Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches) & Championship Finals

7:00 pm – 10:15 pm: Senior Women Freestyle - Semifinals & Consolation

7:00 pm – 10:45 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group A - Semifinals & Consolation

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm: High School Girls Showcase - Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches)

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Masters Greco-Roman - All remaining matches

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: U15 Freestyle - Preliminaries, Quarterfinals & Consolation

9:00 pm – 11:00 pm: High School Girls Showcase - Championship Finals

The senior men's Greco-Roman group A will include 55 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 67 kg, 72 kg, and 77 kg.

Friday, April 25:

Session 5

1:00 pm - 4:30 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group A - Championship Finals Round 1 (Best 2/3), Consolation, Consolation Semifinals, & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches)

1:00 pm - 5:15 pm: Senior Men Freestyle - Preliminaries, Quarterfinals & Consolation

1:00 pm - 5:15 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group B** - Preliminaries, Quarterfinals & Consolation

1:00 pm - 3:45 pm: Senior Women Freestyle - Consolation, Consolation Semifinals & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches)

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: U15 Freestyle - Semifinals, Consolation, Consolation Semifinals & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches)

1:00 pm - 5:15 pm: U17 Greco-Roman - U17 Greco-Roman

Session 6

7:00 pm - 10:45 pm: Senior Men Freestyle - Semifinals & Consolation

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm: U17 Greco-Roman - Championship Finals Round 1, Finals Round 2 (Best 2/3), Round 3 (if necessary), Consolation, Consolation Semifinals & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th, place matches)

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group B** - Semifinals & Consolation

7:00 pm - 11:00 pm: UWW Futures Greco-Roman - Preliminaries through conclusion (all matches)

8:30 pm - 10:00 pm: U15 Freestyle - Championship Finals

9:00 pm - 10:30 pm: Senior Women Freestyle - Championship Finals

9:00 pm - 10:30 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group A - Championship Finals Round 2 (Best 2/3) & Round 3 (if necessary)

The senior Greco-Roman group A will consist of 55 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 67 kg, 72 kg, and 77 kg.

The senior Greco-Roman group B at the US Open Wrestling Championships will consist of 82 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg

Saturday, April 26:

Session 7

1:00 pm - 3:15 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group B** - Championship Finals Round 1 (Best 2/3), Consolation & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches)

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm: Senior Men Freestyle - Consolation, Consolation Semifinals & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches)

1:00 pm - 5:15 pm: U20 Freestyle - Preliminaries & Consolation

1:00 pm - 5:15 pm: U17 Freestyle - Preliminaries & Consolation

Session 8

7:00 pm - 11:30 pm: U17 Freestyle - Championship Rounds & Consolation

7:00 pm - 11:15 pm: U20 Freestyle - Championship Rounds & Consolation

9:00 pm - 10:30 pm: Senior Men Freestyle - Championship Finals

9:00 pm - 9:45 pm: Senior Greco-Roman Group B - Championship Finals Round 2 (Best 2/3) & Round 3 (if necessary)

The senior Greco-Roman Group B will include 82 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg.

Sunday, April 27:

Session 9

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: U17 Freestyle - Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Consolation & Consolation Semifinals

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm: U20 Freestyle - Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Consolation & Consolation Semifinals

1:00 pm - 7:00 pm: UWW Futures Freestyle - Preliminaries to Conclusion (All Matches)

1:00 pm - 7:30 pm: U17 Freestyle - Championship Finals Round 1, Round 2 (Best 2/3), Round 3 (if necessary) & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th place matches)

1:00 pm - 7:30 pm: U20 Freestyle - Championship Finals & Medal Matches (3rd, 5th, 7th, place matches)

Where to watch the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships

Fans can tune in to FloWrestling and the FloSports App to watch the action live at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships.

