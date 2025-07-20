"Definitely a stressful time" - Nebraska Volleyball's Kenna Cogill gets candid on her transition from Oregon

Nebraska volleyball’s freshman middle blocker Kenna Cogill recently opened up about her recruitment process and the road that led her to join the Huskers. The athlete recalled a 'stressful' transition period from Oregon.After committing to Oregon early on, Cogill decided to reopen her recruitment following a coaching change within the program. She then reached out to Nebraska, connected with assistant coach Jaylen Reyes, visited the program, and everything fell into place. In February this year, Cogill announced that she would be joining the Nebraska volleyball program.The athlete recently sat down with Jessica Coody on The Newcomers podcast and opened up about the stress she went through after decommitting from Oregon. She mentioned that despite the uncertainty, the support from her family, coaches, and teammates helped ease the transition. She said (via Nebraska Huskers, 2:08 onwards):“It was definitely a stressful time ‘cuz I was like so set on it. Like for two years, I was like, okay, like I'm going to Oregon. This is where I'm going. But honestly, like the support from my family and just like my club coaches, my club teammates, like everything, it just made it super easy. And like although it was difficult, like they made it better for me.”Kenna Cogill was the sixth new addition to the team and the first player signed under new Nebraska volleyball women's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The other additions to the team include Keri Leimbach, Campbell Flynn, Teraya Sigler, Ryan Hunter, and Skyler Pierce.Kenna Cogill also expressed her excitement about joining the Nebraska volleyball programKenna Cogill, who played as a middle blocker for Perry High School in Arizona, signed with Nebraska for the 2025 season in April. She wrapped up her high school career with 778 kills and 396 blocks and earned Arizona Republic All-Arizona honors in both 2023 and 2024.In February 2025, Cogill shared a note on Instagram announcing her verbal commitment to Nebraska that read:&quot;Change of plans… GBR!! ❤️🌽 Due to recent changes, I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and play volleyball at the University of Nebraska! This has been a dream of mine since I started playing volleyball.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the note, she also thanked everyone who supported her along the way. Kenna Cogill was also teammates with fellow Nebraska freshman Teraya Sigler while playing club volleyball for the Arizona Storm. The middle blocker has also helped the team secure back-to-back national titles in the 16 Open and 17 Open divisions.