Kenna Cogill reveals why she chose Nebraska Volleyball after decommitting from Oregon

Nebraska Volleyball player Kenna Cogill recently spoke about the major reason she changed her collegiate commitment from Oregon to the Huskers. Cogill is set to take the field for Dani Busboom Kelly's side in the upcoming volleyball season.

Ad

Even though Cogill wasn't part of the roster during the beach volleyball and spring season, her addition to the Nebraska Volleyball team will be immensely beneficial, especially with the immense skill set she showed during her high school and club years. As per the Huskers, Cogill scored at an average of over 2 kills per set during her high school years.

Speaking about her commitment to Nebraska, Cogill said that the coaching change at the Oregon Ducks program was one of the major reasons for her decommitment. She further explained her decision to commit to Nebraska Volleyball and her conversation with recruiting coordinator, Jaylen Reyes. She said (via Nebraska Huskers YouTube, 32:06 onwards):

Ad

Trending

"So, I was committed to Oregon for the first time around, and with like the coaching changes and everything, decommitted. Then I was just like I want to reopen like what opportunities there are, so then I reached out to Nebraska and I was like, "hey is there an opening or anything?" Then Jaylen called me and he was like, let's like get to see everything. Everything worked out, and I'm super excited and grateful."

Ad

Ad

Notably, the former Oregon Ducks head coach, Matt Ulmer, bid goodbye to the Oregon program after being offered the same job at the Kansas program.

Nebraska Volleyball player Kenna Cogill expressed her admiration towards former Husker Lauren Stivrins

Nebraska Volleyball's Kenna Cogill revealed that she looked up to former Husker Lauren Stivrins growing up. As a middle blocker, Stivrins accumulated 1259 kills and 51 digs across her four seasons in the Huskers team.

Ad

In her interview for the Nebraska Huskers YouTube channel, Cogill said that she had admired Stivrins because she played as a middle blocker and, similar to her, also trained at the Arizona Storm Elite club. She said:

"I really looked up to Lauren Stivrins and like because she also played at Storm and she was from Arizona, and obviously middle blocker. I remember looking up to her whenever I first started and I was like, I want to be like her."

With the presence of experienced middle blockers such as Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson in the squad, Cogill and other Nebraska Volleyball team middle blockers, such as Manaia Ogbechie, can learn a lot from them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More