Amid move to Nebraska Volleyball, Kenna Cogill's mother opens up on middle blocker's emotional moment with friend

Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Kenna Cogill was seen posing with her best friend Taylor in an adorable photoshoot. Cogill, who flipped her college commitment from the University of Oregon to join the Nebraska Volleyball team, is expected to add more depth to their squad. She became the first signing under new Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Kenna Cogill is one of the top prospects in the nation and was ranked No.24 overall by Prep Volleyball. She made her breakthrough at Perry High School in Arizona and won three club national championships with the Arizona Storm. Cogill will be joined by other top prospects at Nebraska, namely Campbell Flynn, Ryan Hunter, Keri Leimbach, Manaia Ogbechie, and Teraya Sigler.

In a post shared on Instagram by Kenna's mother, Karissa, she shared a carousel of photos in which Kenna is posing with her best friend, Taylor. She captioned the post with:

"These two have been friends since they were two ❤️ Love them! Thanks for the pics Jen ❤️Had to add some pics of them when they were little 🥹,"

The photoshoot saw them posing in white skirts, holding caps and gowns from their respective schools.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about John Cook's belief in her

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly previously revealed the advice that former head coach John Cook gave her as she took on her new role. Busboom Kelly joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as head coach following Cook's retirement.

In an interview on the Huskers Radio Network, Busboom Kelly revealed her thoughts on getting the role and also had a few kind words for Cook. She was asked how her last few weeks have gone since getting the role, to which she said:

“They’ve been a little chaotic. At the same time just really exciting. I’m feeling a lot of pride and so thankful. I think the most special part of it all is listening to John Cook talk about the old days and his belief in me. It has given me a lot of confidence that this is going to be really special.”

“It means everything,” she said. “When you follow a legend that’s pretty intimidating. A lot of people have asked me, “Are you sure you want to do that?” and/or “Is that what’s best for you?” And again, having somebody in your corner, and somebody you trust and somebody that’s going to be there, it makes it feel a lot more comfortable.”

Busboom Kelly originally graduated from the University of Nebraska in 2007 and spent eight seasons as the head coach of Louisville before accepting the head coach role at Nebraska.

