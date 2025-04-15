Nebraska Volleyball recruit Kenna Cogill drops highlights from 'last prom'

Nebraska Volleyball's recruit Kenna Cogill recently shared glimpses from her time at her last prom event. This comes ahead of her first collegiate season at the Huskers program.

Ad

Cogill, initially in talks with the University of Oregon, changed her decision to move to Dani Busboom Kelly's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Before embarking on her journey with the Huskers, Cogill spent some time with her friends. Kenna Cogill shared a post on her Instagram handle where she and her companions can be seen posing in lavish dresses.

In the pictures, the Nebraska recruit can be seen in a long black dress, complementing it with white shoes. Notably, University of Nevada volleyball recruit, McKaley Herr, also featured in a blue dress in the post. She further remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"Last prom ❣️"

Ad

Across her high school career, soon-to-be Nebraska Volleyball player, Kenna Cogill, has been a potent force as a middle blocker. The former Perry High School player has 159 digs to her name along with 778 kills.

Kenna Cogill's club mate and Nebraska Volleyball recruit Teraya Sigler shares thoughts on joining the program

Nebraska Volleyball recruit Teraya Sigler recently shed light on the way her early interest developed in the program. Sigler and Cogill spent their club years at the Arizona Storm Elite.

Ad

In an interview posted on the Huskers' YouTube channel, Sigler said that the collegiate rivalry between Nebraska and Wisconsin was one of the major prospects that diverted her attention toward the program. She also mentioned that it's a dream for young volleyball players to be noticed by Nebraska and remarked that she has learned a lot in just being in the program. She said:

"It was the Nebraska and Wisconsin rivalry that kind of like started it a little bit. I used to watch the replays on YouTube too. I feel like everyone can hope and dream that Nebraska will notice them but I knew it was a school for me going to camp freshman year that's where I met Campbell and a lot of my good friends. So I feel like I have only been here for a month but I've gained so much from being here." (0:56 onwards)

Ad

During the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball's Teraya Sigler stated that one of the major features that attracts her to collegiate volleyball is that she can travel to different stadiums and experience that atmosphere. Sigler has also played volleyball on an international level as part of the U19 national side at the FIVA Championships 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More