Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy pens 3-word reaction to boyfriend Jeremiah Charles' practice session performance

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy expressed her thoughts on the performance of her boyfriend, Huskers football player Jeremiah Charles. Through her Instagram story, the volleyball player shared a moment in which Charles displayed impressive athletic abilities during a practice game.

Choboy has been named twice to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and in 2023 was named to the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team. Her boyfriend played earlier as a wide receiver and currently plays as a defensive back with the Cornhuskers football team.

Through her Instagram story, Choboy captured Charles completing a catch mid-air. The No. 25 talented defensive back showed powerful athleticism and took possession of the ball while making an impressive jump. Choboy mentioned her thoughts reflecting on Charles' athletic prowess, mentioning:

“omg 😮@_.jeremiahcharles._ insane 🫶 🫶”

Screenshot of Laney Choboy's Instagram story | Credits: IG/laneychoboy

The sophomore defensive back participated in 13 games in 2024 and registered one start, 10 tackles and one pass breakup. In 2023, along with playing football, he also participated in the track team. At the Big Ten Indoor Championships, he clinched fifth position in the triple jump event and sixth spot in the long jump event, per the Huskers website.

In 2024, Choboy played in 36 matches and averaged 1.53 digs per set. Her season-high of 12 digs came against Creighton in September.

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy reflected on her admiration for the sport

Laney Choboy at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Laney Choboy is a notable libero and has registered impressive feats with the Nebraska Volleyball team. During a July 2023 interview with Jessica Coody on the Huskers Radio Network Podcast, Choboy expressed her thoughts on her admiration for volleyball and the reason she chose the sport.

She mentioned:

“I fell in love with volleyball very young. I started very young and I would say I would get mad when I had to go to soccer practice but when I had to go to volleyball practice I was so hyped in the car and I was just ready to go and I just had a passion for it from a very young age and I just felt like I could see it differently. I think from a young age I just had a vision for the game and I just continued to fall in love with it.” [5:41 onwards]

The libero also competed at the 2021 FIVB World Championships with the U.S. Girls U18 Team and earned a bronze medal.

