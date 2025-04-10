WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray, Laney Choboy & others hilariously play in locker room with Ryan Hunter as the net

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently shared glimpses of her volleyball session in the team's locker room. Several of her other teammates, such as Laney Choboy and Keri Leimbach, also joined her for this session.
This comes just a few weeks after the Nebraska Volleyball team started their indoor practice sessions ahead of their clash against Kansas on April 26 (Saturday) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Amidst these training sessions, Murray shared a video of her fun session on her TikTok handle, where she and the other players can be passing the ball to each other in teams of two in the locker room with recruit Ryan Hunter acting as the net between the two teams. She further remarked in her caption:
"should we make this a series?? @laneychoboy @KeriLeimbach @tt! @Nebraska Volleyball"
Here is the video:
Following Harper Murray and Nebraska Volleyball's clash against Kansas, the team will feature again during a clash against South Dakota State on May 3 at the Ord High School.
Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray talks about her trust in former coach John Cook and other members of the coaching staff
Harper Murray spoke about her trust in former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook, which allowed her and the other players to not take a transfer to other programs despite a coaching transition. In an interview, Murray stated that she had full faith in Cook that she would put the program under some able hands.
Additionally, she also mentioned that she is grateful that the other members of the Nebraska coaching staff who worked during Cook would be continuing their time under the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.
"We talked about it after the press conference when he left but it's the fact that we trust him (John Cook) to put us in good hands. So, I think that just goes to show our trust for him and our coaching staff, they are all still staying, that means a lot to us and we still have the same core group, it's just nice to know that we're still going to have that." via The Hurrdat Sports, 2:42 onwards
During the conversation, former Nebraska head coach John Cook also sarcastically remarked that Harper Murray had a habit of coming into her office and checking the schedules of practice which she would miss a lot.