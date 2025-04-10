WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray, Laney Choboy & others hilariously play in locker room with Ryan Hunter as the net

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently shared glimpses of her volleyball session in the team's locker room. Several of her other teammates, such as Laney Choboy and Keri Leimbach, also joined her for this session.

Ad

This comes just a few weeks after the Nebraska Volleyball team started their indoor practice sessions ahead of their clash against Kansas on April 26 (Saturday) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Amidst these training sessions, Murray shared a video of her fun session on her TikTok handle, where she and the other players can be passing the ball to each other in teams of two in the locker room with recruit Ryan Hunter acting as the net between the two teams. She further remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"should we make this a series?? @laneychoboy @KeriLeimbach @tt! @Nebraska Volleyball"

Here is the video:

Ad

Following Harper Murray and Nebraska Volleyball's clash against Kansas, the team will feature again during a clash against South Dakota State on May 3 at the Ord High School.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray talks about her trust in former coach John Cook and other members of the coaching staff

Murray (legft wearing No. 27) during the match at the 2023 National Volleyball Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray spoke about her trust in former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook, which allowed her and the other players to not take a transfer to other programs despite a coaching transition. In an interview, Murray stated that she had full faith in Cook that she would put the program under some able hands.

Ad

Additionally, she also mentioned that she is grateful that the other members of the Nebraska coaching staff who worked during Cook would be continuing their time under the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

"We talked about it after the press conference when he left but it's the fact that we trust him (John Cook) to put us in good hands. So, I think that just goes to show our trust for him and our coaching staff, they are all still staying, that means a lot to us and we still have the same core group, it's just nice to know that we're still going to have that." via The Hurrdat Sports, 2:42 onwards

Ad

During the conversation, former Nebraska head coach John Cook also sarcastically remarked that Harper Murray had a habit of coming into her office and checking the schedules of practice which she would miss a lot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More