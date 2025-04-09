  • home icon
Harper Murray drops 2-word reaction to Bergen Reilly's boyfriend Cale Jacobsen's College Basketball Crown highlights

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Apr 09, 2025 13:58 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shared her reaction to Cale Jacobsen's latest post after he helped the Nebraska Basketball team secure the inaugural College Basketball Crown against the Knights. The Huskers finished the season with a 21-14 record, marking their first postseason title win since their 1996 NIT Championship win.

Jacobsen was pivotal in the victory, scoring a 3-pointer that increased their lead to 71-59 with 2:35 minutes remaining, ending any hopes of the UCF Knights looking to mount a comeback. Murray, an outside hitter for the Huskers' Volleyball team, shares a close relationship with her teammate and Jacobsen's girlfriend, Bergen Reilly.

In Jacobsen's latest post on Instagram, he shared highlights of the victory, writing:

"All N on red 🎲🔴"
Harper Murray shared her reaction to the post, congratulating Jacobsen. She wrote:

"Yay cole"
Screengrab of Harper Murray&#039;s comment on Cale Jacobsen&#039;s Instagram post (@calejacobsen_)
Screengrab of Harper Murray's comment on Cale Jacobsen's Instagram post (@calejacobsen_)

Murray has represented the Nebraska Volleyball team since 2023 and earned numerous accolades, such as making the AVCA All-America Second Team (2024) and being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year for 2023.

Harper Murray on the standards the Nebraska Volleyball team upholds

Harper Murray (R) at the 2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - (Image via Getty)
Harper Murray (R) at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Image via Getty)

In an interview with Hail Varsity, Harper Murray recently shared her thoughts on the standards the Nebraska Volleyball team maintains. The 20-year-old has been recognized as one of the best college volleyball players in the nation, having been ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit by PrepVolleyball.com as part of the class of 2023.

Murray made her feelings known on the high standards the Nebraska Volleyball team has, saying (0:39 onwards):

"Yeah I said this earlier in Nebraska volleyball, that's the standard that we have for our program, we've done a lot of good for women sports and we're going to continue to do that and our program and our team is going to continue to grow and get better and better. We've set that standard and other schools are starting to follow that and that's great for women's sports, that's the end goal.
But we've done a great job of starting that and that trend has definitely gotten more popular over the past two years especially with our team, so that's something to be really proud of for our program.
youtube-cover

Murray will be looking to ensure Nebraska stays on top once again with the upcoming NCAA season starting on April 26.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
हिन्दी