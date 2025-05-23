Ahead of joining Nebraska Volleyball, Kenna Cogill sends emotional message as she bids goodbye to 9-year-long best friend

The accomplished recruit of Nebraska Volleyball, Kenna Cogill, has shared her thoughts on bidding farewell to her friend of nine years ahead of joining the prestigious volleyball program. The middle blocker is the first recruit under the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

In February 2025, Kenna Cogill announced that she would be commencing her collegiate career with the University of Nebraska. She had committed to join the University of Oregon since June 2023, but changed her plans as their volleyball program underwent coaching changes. In April 2025, the Nebraska Volleyball program announced that Cogill had been added to their roster.

Through her Instagram story, the talented volleyball player expressed her thoughts on saying goodbye to her best friend, Avery Boothe, ahead of joining the Nebraska Volleyball program. She wrote,

"The hardest goodbye🤍"

Screenshot of Kenna Cogill's Instagram story | Source: IG/kenna.cogill

Cogill played volleyball at Perry High School in Arizona and concluded her high school volleyball career with the Pumas team with 778 kills and 396 blocks. In her senior season, she led the team to the 6A state tournament and recorded 2.5 kills and 1.3 blocks per set.

Apart from Cogill, Nebraska has also signed Teraya Sigler, Campbell Flynn, Ryan Hunter, Keri Leimbach, and Manaia Ogbechie under former head coach John Cook.

Kenna Cogill reflects on her excitement for joining the elite Nebraska Volleyball program

Kenna Cogill announced her verbal commitment to join the Nebraska Volleyball program in February 2025. Through her Instagram post, the rising athlete expressed her gratitude to all the individuals who supported her throughout her journey.

"This has been a dream of mine since I started playing volleyball. Special thanks to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, and Coach Kelly for giving me this amazing opportunity and making this dream come true. I’m thankful to God for guiding me and being with me every step of the way."

She continued,

"To my parents, sister and grandparents who have been my biggest supporters throughout this journey, thank you for always being there for me. To all of my Storm coaches and teammates, thank you for your love, friendship and guidance. I will forever be grateful. I’d also like to thank Perry volleyball and Move Human Performance for keeping me strong and healthy so I’m ready for this next chapter."

She played club volleyball with Nebraska's freshman outside hitter, Teraya Sigler. With their club, the Arizona Storm, they won three national championships.

