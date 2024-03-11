Olivia Dunne shares glimpses from her spring break in Baton Rouge following LSU's Boca Raton exploits

The American artistic gymnast and social media sensation, Olivia Dunne, recently shared a few glimpses from her spring break.

The NCAA gymnast, who has amassed a huge social media following, shared photos from her spring break in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 21-year-old was seen donning a brown bikini and soaking in the sun.

She shared the exotic photos only a few days after she went through a wardrobe blunder on her Instagram, accidentally exposing a nipple. She was seen soaking up the sun. She captioned the picture,

"Defrosting🌬️"

The NCAA gymnast further shared her picture on her Instagram story and wrote,

"Spring Break in BR," adding a happy face smile.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne was seen relishing her time taking in the sun's rays after the Louisiana State Gymnastics dominated the Podium Challenge on March 8, 2024. The event was held at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers locked horns with George Washington, Auburn, and the Texas women's team.

The LSU gymnastics team topped the table with a decisive lead of 198.425 points. The George Washington, Auburn Tigers, and the Texas women's team posted 195.100, 197.050, and 194.725 points, respectively.

Dunne showed her remarkable gymnastics proficiency by scoring a 9.90 in the floor routine. The purple and gold squad registered their second-highest score of the season after scoring 198.475 points against Arkansas Razorbacks on February 2, 2024, at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

"It would be so special for Tiger Nation" - Olivia Dunne expresses as LSU Tigers fix their gaze on the NCAA Championships in 2024

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers looks on during a meet against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on February 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Florida.

The LSU Tigers' gymnast, Olivia Dunne, recently expressed her views on the likelihood of the purple and gold pack securing the NCAA Championships title this year.

If the Tigers clinch the victory this year, it will be their debut NCAA Championships title. During an interview with the SEC Network, Dunne emphasized on the importance of the Tigers securing the feat.

"It would mean the world to this team and this university. It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship and I think it would be so special for Tiger Nation," Dunne said.

The NCAA Championships are slated from April 18 to 20, 2024 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.