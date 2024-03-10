Olivia Dunne's wardrobe mishap takes center stage amid boyfriend Paul Skenes' unexpected setback

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are among the most popular young couples in America, and the two have high hopes in 2024. While Skenes is looking to break out in the upcoming MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, a situation that just got trickier for the pitcher, Dunne is hoping the LSU Gymnastics team can go all the way in her senior year.

While Skenes is entrenched in Spring Training and preparations for the 2024 season, Dunne is focused on her own goals, which stem from being a social media star.

Dunne makes a lot of money through sponsored content on Instagram, revealing last year that she once netted $500,000 for a single post. That, however, could be under threat after a wardrobe mishap on an IG story, where she reportedly exposed a nipple. According to The Mail online, the photo was captioned:

"I be missin u NYC," along with a tearful smiling emoji.

While it remains to be seen if Dunne will face repercussions from the social media giant, it comes at a bad time for the couple, as Skenes experienced a couple of setbacks with the Pirates.

Paul Skenes a scratch vs. Tigers, days after being told he would not make Pirates' Opening Day roster

Paul Skenes had some bad news this week, as it was announced that he would not be making the Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day roster. While this was obviously a disappointment, if Skenes impresses in the minors he could be called up at a later date.

This, however, was followed up by another announcement, as Skenes suffered an illness and was unable to play against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. While he will continue to be a part of Big League camp, fans were understandably disappointed they didn't get, and potentially won't get to see their exciting pitching prospect play for the team.

Skenes spoke to reporters about starting the season in the minor leagues and was understanding:

"I've thrown 6 2/3 innings in pro ball, it's just how it goes. [Cherington] said it would be unprecedented if I started the year in the big leagues. It's just kind of how it goes. Not that I don't think I can do it, but I understand it."

With Opening Day creeping closer, Paul Skenes may have a few opportunities yet to showcase his skills for the Pirates.

