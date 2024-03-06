"It's just kind of how it goes" - Pittsburgh Pirates top-pitching prospect Paul Skenes discusses starting 2024 season in the minors

While there was only a slim chance that Paul Skenes would crack the Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day roster, the dream is now over. The team announced on Tuesday that the exciting pitching prospect would start the year in the minors.

According to MLB Pipeline, Skenes is rated the third-best prospect in the league. He was taken as the first pick in last year's draft and has been impressive so far this spring.

However, with his minimum professional experience, Pittsburgh does not want to rush him. But Skenes understands his situation and is not hurt by the team's decision.

"I've thrown 6 2/3 innings in pro ball, it's just how it goes. [Cherington] said it would be unprecedented if I started the year in the big leagues. It's just kind of how it goes. Not that I don't think I can do it, but I understand it" stated Skenes.

Paul Skenes is just 21, so he has plenty of time to develop and make it to the big leagues. Once he does, all eyes will be on him.

Do not count out the Pirates calling up Paul Skenes at some point during the season

Just because Paul Skenes will not be on the Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day lineup does not mean that will be the case all season. There is a chance he could be called up at any point during the season.

During the offseason, Pittsburgh added Martin Perez and Marco Gonazalez to their rotation. Both are coming off lackluster seasons, and there is no telling how they might look this year.

The rest of the rotation outside of Mitch Keller is not too promising. Bailey Falter, Roansy Contreras, Luis Ortiz, and Quinn Priester all have less than 200 big-league innings.

Given how Pittsburgh starts the season, they could be forced to call up Skenes. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals still have question marks coming into the season. The Buccos have some exciting talent within their roster, and winning the NL Central title is a real possibility.

Many believe Skenes already has the talent to work as an ace on a big-league squad. He averages 98 mph on his fastball and has touched 103 multiple times after focusing on velocity at LSU.

Skenes has all the makings to be a problem in this league. It will not be long before fans see him on the hump at PNC Park.

