Despite disappointing score Jordan Chiles makes feelings known about her first performance on Dancing with the Stars

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 18, 2025 00:53 GMT
Marie Claire Power Play - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles at Marie Claire Power Play in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her impressive run at the Paris Olympics and the 2025 NCAA Championships, Jordan Chiles is now stunning the fans with her exceptional dancing skills on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season. Chiles kicked off the first episode of the 34th season on Tuesday, September 16, alongside her professional partner, Ezra Sosa.

Although Chiles expressed her pride in her first performance, the duo received low scores from judges. The participants were asked to perform their anthem, which, without a doubt, meant Chiles performing to Beyoncé's music. The gymnast and pro dancer swayed to "Break My Soul." Their salsa performance included multiple lifts, spinning, jumps, and flips, which the gymnast executed flawlessly.

Although Chiles and her partner stunned the fans, the judges were not quite impressed as the duo earned only 10/20 points. Nevertheless, she took pride in her execution while highlighting the hard work she undertook. The Olympian also expressed her gratitude towards her professional dance partner Sosa, and showed her excitement for the upcoming week.

"Periodt!!! Day 1 done!! Couldn’t be more proud of myself and how much I’ve been doing and still rehearsing for @dancingwiththestars," Chiles wrote. "Thank you @ezra.sosa for being my partner and can’t wait for next week!! Gonna be a ball!!"
Jordan Chiles won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games in the team event along with her teammates Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Hezly River, and Jade Carey. Following this, she clicnhed the uneven bars title at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

"I feel a lot of it is very understandable" - Jordan Chiles expresses her opinion after receiving low scores on her first DWTS performance

Jordan Chiles at the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by WireImage)
Jordan Chiles at the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by WireImage)

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known after receiving low scores on her first DWTS performance, stating she received more than what she anticipated. In an interview with Extra TV, the gymnast further stated that the judges were simply assessing their performance.

"No, I don't think so. I feel a lot of it is very understandable. You know it's the first time, I wasn't expecting...I wasn't even expecting that score. I thought they were going to be lower myself."

She added:

"I mean, as an athlete, there is a difference in competing, you know, in a ballroom, like you don't know what's gonna happen. But I...honestly, I'm gonna take what they were saying. I don't wanna say they were critical, they were just judging. That's just judging."

Jordan Chiles and Sosa also received the seal of approval.

