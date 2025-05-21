Despite massive following in Botswana, Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo reveals why he keeps fans wondering about his whereabouts

Botswana star sprinter Letsile Tebogo revealed why he likes to keep his fans wondering about his whereabouts. Tebogo rose to huge popularity both in the nation and worldwide after his exploits at the Paris Olympics, where he won two medals, including a gold in the 200m and a silver in the men’s 4x400m relay.

The gold in the 200m was historic for the nation as it was Botswana’s first-ever gold medal in the history of the Summer Games. Additionally, he anchored the men’s team to an African record performance in the relay race.

In a recent Al Jazeera interview, Letsile Tebogo was asked how difficult it is for him to move about freely in his home country. He reacted to this, saying that he rarely goes out in public except for events, preferring to stay indoors to keep his fans guessing about his whereabouts.

“I’m never out unless it’s for an event. I stay locked up indoors because I don’t want to be out there too much. I like having an element of mystery and want to leave people wondering: where is he, what’s he doing?,” the 21-year-old added.

Tebogo last raced at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, where he won with a 20.10s, just ahead of the USA’s Courtney Lindsey who clocked a 20.11s.

Letsile Tebogo makes his feelings known after narrow 200m win at Doha Diamond League

Letsile Tebogo at 2025 Doha Diamond League. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Letsile Tebogo expressed his thoughts after narrowly winning the 200m at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, Friday. On being asked in a post-race interview to describe what happened during the race since it appeared that the Botswana star slowed down just before crossing the finish line, he reacted, saying (0:12 onwards):

“I mean, it's all about enjoying the race, you know. That was the main concept, that's why I came here. I told my coach that, now this is our first race, I have to enjoy it. Because once it gets tough throughout the season, I won't be able to enjoy it. You know, at least let me enjoy one race, and then I'll see how we do with the other ones.”

The two-time World Championships medalist further mentioned that the meeting record wasn’t his target heading into the race as it was one of his first 200m outings of the outdoor season. However, he implied that if he receives an invitation from the organizers next year, he will certainly take a shot at it.

Notably, the meet record is currently held by the USA’s Kenny Bednarek, who set it with a remarkable 19.67s time in the 2024 event.

