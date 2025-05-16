Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce finishes 4th, Letsile Tebogo wins 200m, Julian Weber & Neeraj Chopra go past 90m

The Doha Diamond League 2025 was held at the Suheim Bin Hamed Stadium in Doha on Friday, May 16. Several top athletes, such as Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Courtney Lindsey, and Letsile Tebogo, featured in the competition.

The women's 100m final of the event saw Jamaican youngster clock a world-leading run time of 10.92 seconds to win the race. Her sister finished in 11.02 seconds as Jamaican veteran, Fraser-Pryce missed the podium by a whisker, finishing fourth in 11.05 seconds.

Salwa Eid Naser was a prominent performer in the Women's 400m, winning the event after clocking 49.83 seconds. Tebogo continued his good run in the 200m event of the 2025 Doha Diamond League and defeated the likes of Lindsey after clocking 20.10 seconds. Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber impressed in the javelin throw event of the 2025 Doha Diamond League, finishing second and first, respectively.

On that note, let's know more about the results of the 2025 Doha Diamond League.

Doha Diamond League 2025: Results of all the events

Here are the complete results from the 2025 Doha Diamond League:

Men's Discus Throw:

Matthew Denny, Australia- 68.97m Daniel Stahl, Sweden- 67.06m Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia- 66.92m Henrik Janssen, Germany- 65.79m Sam Mattis, USA- 65.24m

Pole Vault Women's:

Molly Caudery, Great Britain- 4.75m Roberta Bruni, Italy- 4.63m Katie Moon, USA- 4.63m Emily Grove, USA- 4.63m Sandi Morris, USA- 4.63m

Triple Jump Women's:

Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica- 14.72m Thea Lafond, Dominica- 14.39m Ilinois Guillaume, France- 14.20m Tugba Danismaz, Turkey - 14.03m Neja Filipic, Slovenia - 14.02m

400m Women's:

Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.83s Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 50.92s Lieke Klaver, Netherlands- 51.12s Sada Williams, Barbados- 51.32s Shafiqua Maloney, St. Vincent- 51.54s

800m Men's:

Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana- 1:43.11 Bryce Hoppel, USA- 1:43.26 Wyclife Kinyamal, Kenya- 1:43.37 Slimane Moula, Algeria- 1:43.55 Abbas M Ibrahim Chout, Qatar- 1:44.08

110m Hurdles Men's:

Rasheed Broadbell, Jamaica- 13.14s Jamal Britt, USA- 13.25s Enrique Llopis, Spain- 13.27s Asier Martinez, Spain-13.42s Ndele Simonelli, Italy- 13.44s

100m Women's:

Tia Clayton, Jamaica- 10.92s Tina Clayton, Jamaica- 11.02s Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 11.03s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica- 11.05s Patrizia Weken van der, Luxembourg- 11.05s

5000m Men's:

Reynold Cheruiyot, Kenya- 13:16:40 Lokinyomo Lobalu, Switzerland- 13:17.70 Birhany Balew, Bahrain- 13:17.70 Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia- 13:18.63 Edwin Kurgat, Kenya- 13:19.32

Javelin Throw Men's:

Julian Weber- 91.06m Neeraj Chopra, India- 90.23m Anderson Peters, Grenada- 85.64m Keshorn Walcott- 84.65m Shameh Ahmed Hussain Muhammed, Egypt- 80.95m

Women's 3000m steeplechase:

Faith Cherotich, Kenya- 9:05.08 Winfred Yavi, Bahrain- 9:05.26 Samba Almayew, Ethiopia- 9:09.27 Norah Jeruto, Kazakhstan- 9:11.78 Marwa Bouzayani, Tunisia- 9:12.13

Men's 200m:

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 20.10s Courtney Lindsey, USA- 20.11s Joseph Fehnbulleh, USA- 20.26s Aaron Brown, USA- 20.35s Filippo Tortu, Italy- 20.41

Men's 400m hurdles:

Alessandro Sibilio, Italy- 49.32s Ismail Nezir, Turkey- 49.40s Matic Ian Gucek, Slovakia- 49.49s Carl Bengstrom, Sweden- 49.87s CJ Allen, United States- 49.90s

Women's 1500m:

Nelly Chipchirchir, Kenya- 4:05.00 Susan Ejore, Kenya- 4:06.27 Jemma Reekie, Great Britain- 4:07.33 Saron Berhe, Ethiopia- 4:07.87 Agathe Guillemot, France- 4:08.97

