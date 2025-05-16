Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce finishes 4th, Letsile Tebogo wins 200m, Julian Weber & Neeraj Chopra go past 90m

The Doha Diamond League 2025 was held at the Suheim Bin Hamed Stadium in Doha on Friday, May 16. Several top athletes, such as Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Courtney Lindsey, and Letsile Tebogo, featured in the competition.
The women's 100m final of the event saw Jamaican youngster clock a world-leading run time of 10.92 seconds to win the race. Her sister finished in 11.02 seconds as Jamaican veteran, Fraser-Pryce missed the podium by a whisker, finishing fourth in 11.05 seconds.
Salwa Eid Naser was a prominent performer in the Women's 400m, winning the event after clocking 49.83 seconds. Tebogo continued his good run in the 200m event of the 2025 Doha Diamond League and defeated the likes of Lindsey after clocking 20.10 seconds. Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber impressed in the javelin throw event of the 2025 Doha Diamond League, finishing second and first, respectively.
On that note, let's know more about the results of the 2025 Doha Diamond League.
Doha Diamond League 2025: Results of all the events
Here are the complete results from the 2025 Doha Diamond League:
Men's Discus Throw:
- Matthew Denny, Australia- 68.97m
- Daniel Stahl, Sweden- 67.06m
- Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia- 66.92m
- Henrik Janssen, Germany- 65.79m
- Sam Mattis, USA- 65.24m
Pole Vault Women's:
- Molly Caudery, Great Britain- 4.75m
- Roberta Bruni, Italy- 4.63m
- Katie Moon, USA- 4.63m
- Emily Grove, USA- 4.63m
- Sandi Morris, USA- 4.63m
Triple Jump Women's:
- Shanieka Ricketts, Jamaica- 14.72m
- Thea Lafond, Dominica- 14.39m
- Ilinois Guillaume, France- 14.20m
- Tugba Danismaz, Turkey - 14.03m
- Neja Filipic, Slovenia - 14.02m
400m Women's:
- Salwa Eid Naser, Bahrain- 49.83s
- Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 50.92s
- Lieke Klaver, Netherlands- 51.12s
- Sada Williams, Barbados- 51.32s
- Shafiqua Maloney, St. Vincent- 51.54s
800m Men's:
- Tshepiso Masalela, Botswana- 1:43.11
- Bryce Hoppel, USA- 1:43.26
- Wyclife Kinyamal, Kenya- 1:43.37
- Slimane Moula, Algeria- 1:43.55
- Abbas M Ibrahim Chout, Qatar- 1:44.08
110m Hurdles Men's:
- Rasheed Broadbell, Jamaica- 13.14s
- Jamal Britt, USA- 13.25s
- Enrique Llopis, Spain- 13.27s
- Asier Martinez, Spain-13.42s
- Ndele Simonelli, Italy- 13.44s
100m Women's:
- Tia Clayton, Jamaica- 10.92s
- Tina Clayton, Jamaica- 11.02s
- Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 11.03s
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica- 11.05s
- Patrizia Weken van der, Luxembourg- 11.05s
5000m Men's:
- Reynold Cheruiyot, Kenya- 13:16:40
- Lokinyomo Lobalu, Switzerland- 13:17.70
- Birhany Balew, Bahrain- 13:17.70
- Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia- 13:18.63
- Edwin Kurgat, Kenya- 13:19.32
Javelin Throw Men's:
- Julian Weber- 91.06m
- Neeraj Chopra, India- 90.23m
- Anderson Peters, Grenada- 85.64m
- Keshorn Walcott- 84.65m
- Shameh Ahmed Hussain Muhammed, Egypt- 80.95m
Women's 3000m steeplechase:
- Faith Cherotich, Kenya- 9:05.08
- Winfred Yavi, Bahrain- 9:05.26
- Samba Almayew, Ethiopia- 9:09.27
- Norah Jeruto, Kazakhstan- 9:11.78
- Marwa Bouzayani, Tunisia- 9:12.13
Men's 200m:
- Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 20.10s
- Courtney Lindsey, USA- 20.11s
- Joseph Fehnbulleh, USA- 20.26s
- Aaron Brown, USA- 20.35s
- Filippo Tortu, Italy- 20.41
Men's 400m hurdles:
- Alessandro Sibilio, Italy- 49.32s
- Ismail Nezir, Turkey- 49.40s
- Matic Ian Gucek, Slovakia- 49.49s
- Carl Bengstrom, Sweden- 49.87s
- CJ Allen, United States- 49.90s
Women's 1500m:
- Nelly Chipchirchir, Kenya- 4:05.00
- Susan Ejore, Kenya- 4:06.27
- Jemma Reekie, Great Britain- 4:07.33
- Saron Berhe, Ethiopia- 4:07.87
- Agathe Guillemot, France- 4:08.97