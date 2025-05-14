Doha Diamond League 2025: Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The 2025 Doha Diamond League is set to take center stage on Friday, May 16, at Qatar Sports Club Stadium. Many prominent names will feature in the third stop of this year’s Diamond League, following the meetings held in Xiamen and Shanghai, China.

The main program includes a total of 14 events that will offer Diamond League points to athletes, which will help them qualify for the finals scheduled to take place in Zurich. Among the point-scoring events are the 100m, 800m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 5000m, 1500m, 200m, 400m hurdles and 3000m steeplechase on the track, and the discus throw, triple jump, high jump, pole vault, and javelin throw in the field events.

A few of the big names who will be in action at the Doha Diamond League are Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Letsile Tebogo, Aaron Brown, Salwa Eid Naser, Natalia Bukowiecka, Katie Moon, Neeraj Chopra, Anderson Peters, Nina Kennedy, Hamish Kerr, Mutaz Essa Barsham, Winfred Yavi among others.

On that note, let’s look at the schedule and live streaming details for the Doha Diamond League:

Schedule and order of events of the Doha Diamond League (Timings in both Local Time and Eastern Time)

Salwa Eid Naser will compete at the Diamond League Doha (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

5:48 PM Local Time – Men's Discus Throw (10:48 AM ET)

6:02 PM Local Time – Women's Pole Vault (11:02 AM ET)

6:23 PM Local Time – Women's Triple Jump (11:23 AM ET)

7:04 PM Local Time – Women's 400m (12:04 PM ET)

7:10 PM Local Time – Men's High Jump (12:10 PM ET)

7:13 PM Local Time – Men's 800m (12:13 PM ET)

7:24 PM Local Time – Men's 110m Hurdles (12:24 PM ET)

7:36 PM Local Time – Women's 100m (12:36 PM ET)

7:43 PM Local Time – Men's Javelin Throw (12:43 PM ET)

7:45 PM Local Time – Men's 5000m (12:45 PM ET)

8:08 PM Local Time – Women's 1500m (1:08 PM ET)

8:22 PM Local Time – Men's 200m (1:22 PM ET)

8:33 PM Local Time – Men's 400m Hurdles (1:33 PM ET)

8:44 PM Local Time – Women's 3000m Steeplechase (1:44 PM ET)

Notably, Doha is seven hours ahead of Eastern Time.

How and where to watch the 2025 Doha Diamond League in USA?

The viewers in the US can watch the Diamond League meeting in Doha via FloTrack. In the UK, BBC iPlayer holds the broadcast rights for the event. The Wanda Diamond League will also live stream the event on their YouTube channel; however, it may not be available in some territories.

