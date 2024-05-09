Doha Diamond League 2024 Prize Money Breakdown- How much will the top eight finishers earn at the event

With the two Series Meetings being successfully held in April, the 2024 Doha Diamond League is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2024, with significant prize money for the athletes.

The 2024 Doha Diamond League will take place at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Meeting will feature multiple events for men AND women, including discus throw, pole vault, 800m, long jump, 400m, 100m, 400m hurdles, high jump, 200m, 1500m, javelin, 5000, 100m hurdles, and 3000 steeplechase.

Eight athletes in each event will be entitled to prize money, with the top finisher earning an amount of $10,000. The runner-up of the event will bag $6,000 WHILE the second runner-up will collect $3,500. The next two finishing athletes will take home $2500 and $1250, respectively.

The athletes finishing in fifth place will be provided with a prize money of $1000, while the athletes finishing in seventh place will be presented a cash award of $750. $500 will be awarded to the athletes finishing in the eighth place of each event.

The list of prize money for the athletes at the 2024 Doha Diamond League is given below:

Place 1 - $10,000

Place 2 - $6,000

Place 3 - $3,500

Place 4 - $2500

Place 5 - $1250

Place 6 - $1000

Place 7 - $750

Place 8 - $500

Rewards will also be given to the 9th to 12th finishers in the distance races; and to the ninth-place finishers in the sprinting events.

Athletes to watch at the 2024 Doha Diamond League

Kenneth Bednarek of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Men's 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Kenny Bednarek will be seen competing in the men's 200m event, locking horns with Aaron Brown, and his 4x100m World Athletics Relays teammates Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey. The three athletes, along with Noah Lyles, secured a spot for Paris after registering a time of 37.40 seconds in the Bahamas.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and the 2023 World Champion Neeraj Chopra will open his Olympic season in the javelin event at the Doha Diamond League.

Tamari Davis, who recently secured a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4x100m relay event, will be seen competing against the Shanghai Meeting's 200m winner Daryll Neita. Celera Barnes will also represent the American squad at the Diamond League meeting in Qatar.