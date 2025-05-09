Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set to make first Diamond League appearance since 2022

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be making her first Diamond League appearance since 2022 in the upcoming week. The Jamaican athlete will be competing in the 100m at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, 2025.
Fraser-Pryce had a heartbreaking ending to her Olympic campaign in Paris as she withdrew before the semi-finals of the 100m and entirely from the women's 4x100m relay. The 3x Olympic gold medalist took some time off to rejuvenate and returned to the track to prepare for the 2025 season.
Before her first race of the 2025 outdoor season, the Jamaican athlete shared a strong message on her social media handles, indicating her aim to dominate the circuit. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her outdoor season debut at the Velocity Fest in Kingston, Jamaica, and clocked 10.94s to win the title against a strong line-up of competitors.
As the track world moves towards the major races of the outdoor season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce confirmed her appearance at the Doha Diamond League. The Jamaican athlete will be competing in the women's 100m, and the race holds a lot of significance as it will be her first Diamond League race since 2022.
Fraser-Pryce spoke about her Doha Diamond League appearance in a statement and said:
"Doha holds a special place in my heart, and I'm truly excited to return for this year's Diamond League."
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on retiring from track and field
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared her thoughts about retiring from track and field in an interview with Essence before the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican athlete reflected on her journey as an athlete that spanned over two decades.
Fraser-Pryce shared how there are times when she questions her decision to continue to compete and often thinks about all the sacrifices that she had to make to continue to dominate the track world.
"There's not a day I'm getting up to go practise, and I'm like, 'I'm over this. My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We're a partnership, a team. And it's because of that support that I'm able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else," she said.
She hoped to spend her time with her family after bidding goodbye to the sport, as well as explore multiple opportunities on different fields.