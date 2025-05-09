Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set to make first Diamond League appearance since 2022

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be making her first Diamond League appearance since 2022 in the upcoming week. The Jamaican athlete will be competing in the 100m at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, 2025.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce had a heartbreaking ending to her Olympic campaign in Paris as she withdrew before the semi-finals of the 100m and entirely from the women's 4x100m relay. The 3x Olympic gold medalist took some time off to rejuvenate and returned to the track to prepare for the 2025 season.

Before her first race of the 2025 outdoor season, the Jamaican athlete shared a strong message on her social media handles, indicating her aim to dominate the circuit. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her outdoor season debut at the Velocity Fest in Kingston, Jamaica, and clocked 10.94s to win the title against a strong line-up of competitors.

Ad

Trending

As the track world moves towards the major races of the outdoor season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce confirmed her appearance at the Doha Diamond League. The Jamaican athlete will be competing in the women's 100m, and the race holds a lot of significance as it will be her first Diamond League race since 2022.

Fraser-Pryce spoke about her Doha Diamond League appearance in a statement and said:

"Doha holds a special place in my heart, and I'm truly excited to return for this year's Diamond League."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on retiring from track and field

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared her thoughts about retiring from track and field in an interview with Essence before the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican athlete reflected on her journey as an athlete that spanned over two decades.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce shared how there are times when she questions her decision to continue to compete and often thinks about all the sacrifices that she had to make to continue to dominate the track world.

"There's not a day I'm getting up to go practise, and I'm like, 'I'm over this. My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We're a partnership, a team. And it's because of that support that I'm able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else," she said.

She hoped to spend her time with her family after bidding goodbye to the sport, as well as explore multiple opportunities on different fields.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More