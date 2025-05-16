Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about the change in the mindset of new generation of athletes ahead of her first major individual appearance of the 2025 season at the Doha Diamond League. The star Jamaican athlete shared that the new generation of athletes are way take ownership of their actions and are way more confident to showcase their personalities on the track.

The 38-year-old shared that the new generation of athletes are pretty care free when it comes to the track and do not get intimated by the competition alongside them which helps them to put forward their best performances on the track.

Moreover, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recalled the time she was a new athlete and shared that she was very shy and timid when it came to showcasing her personality on the track. The Jamaican athlete shared that she was inspired by their grit and determination on the track.

"I would say the biggest change I have seen is that ownership. You know, athletes, whether they are young or older athletes, really just own their space and really show up and not you know, really scared of whoever is in that race. I think that is really good for athletics when you know that athletes are going to show up and they are going to dominate and they are going to do their best, doesn't matter who is beside them, in front of them, or behind them," she said.

Trending

Furthermore, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said that such athletes are good for track and field as a whole as they put forward great performances thereby pushing the boundaries of the sport.

" Just to see the individuals here, their personalities, and you know what they're made of I think that's very important in the sport, where when we just started a lot of us. We were just very shy, timid, you know, unsure of what we wanted to do. But I think this new generation of athletes know who they are and know what they want. That's inspiring."

Expand Tweet

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on returning to Doha Diamond League

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce spoke about returning to the Doha Diamond League in a pre-race press conference. The star Jamaican athlete shared that Doha held a special place in her heart as her son was present on the track to witness her victory back in 2019.

After having her son in 2017, Fraser-Pryce had taken a year off and returned to professional competition in 2019.

"And 2019, being able to cross that line after having my son, after turning 30, where a lot of persons think that when women turn 30, then put on top of that having a child, they kind of just put you in a box," she said.

"But being able to have that moment in Doha, and not only that moment, but the moment of having my son on the track was really special. So I really look forward to, again, having a spectacular evening tomorrow," she added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be in action in the women's 100m on May 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More